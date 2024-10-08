Ford Ranger Raptor long-term test: report 11

Loading those items into the load bed of my Raptor before heading to the local tip was an easy process, but the height of the assembled clutter meant that I couldn’t use the car’s roll-top cover to secure it all. Fortunately, my Raptor has three sets of lashing points in its load bay, meaning I could use ratchet straps to secure it all down.

I also filled the back seats of the Raptor, and was impressed at how well the leather-like material which covers them is holding up despite having covered almost 19,000 miles.

Although there was a notable drop in performance getting to my local recycling centre, I was grateful for the low-down pulling power of my Raptor’s 2.0-litre diesel engine. The journey also revealed a downside to the plastic coating of my Raptor’s load bay. This coating makes the inside of the load area feel durable, as well as being easy to clean, but it’s also rather slippery, and despite using straps to secure most items, there was still a fair amount of sliding about from smaller items on the way to the tip.

Reversing my truck back into the narrow unloading bays of the recycling centre, I was also grateful for the Raptor’s reversing camera, since my view out of the rear window was blocked by an old table.