Ford Ranger Raptor long-term test: report 12

I was grateful for the Raptor’s heated seats and steering wheel as we set off from Cheshire to Black Rock Sands beach in North Wales with the sun just rising in the sky, and for the Raptor’s comfy ride as we plodded along on the motorway. As we got closer to the Welsh border and beyond into the countryside, the roads narrowed from dual to single carriageways, and from there to local roads and, eventually, single-car tracks.

As a sign we were on the Raptor’s home turf, the number of pick-up trucks we spotted in driveways increased, with plenty of Nissan Navaras, Mitsubishi L200s and regular Ford Rangers in attendance.

From her vantage point on the rear seats, my Mum commented that she had plenty of head and leg room, and that the Raptor’s seats were more comfortable over our long drive than she’d been expecting.