Volkswagen Passat long-term test: report 2

Mileage 4925 List price £43,335 Target Price £43,335 Price as tested £45,160 Test economy 58.3mpg Official economy 755mpg

20 February 2025 – Hot and cold

According to official figures, eight of the ten best-selling cars in the UK last year were SUVs, and having just stepped out of a pick-up truck, I can understand why many people like the high-up driving position such cars offer. That being said, I’m enjoying being a bit lower down in my Volkswagen Passat, which is proving to be both a comfortable and practical companion.

I’ve enjoyed getting to grips with the VW’s infotainment screen, which offers more customisation than I’m used to in any other company car I’ve run. I can set up its home screen with customised tiles, like I can on my mobile phone, meaning the things I use most often are where I want them to be. At the moment, for example, I have the first set of widgets geared for navigation and communication, while swiping left reveals a second set for monitoring my battery health and efficiency. The integration with Apple CarPlay is seamless, too, meaning I can keep in touch with my colleagues using WhatsApp easily.