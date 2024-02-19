2024 Volkswagen ID 7 Tourer electric estate revealed with 427-mile range

As for range, the Pro is expected to be able to travel 373 miles officially whilst the Pro S should manage 427 miles. That’s farther than both BMW i5 Touring eDrive40 and M60, which can travel 348 and 314 miles respectively, according to official tests.

The ID 7 Tourer has a longer, higher roofline, highlighted by silver trim and roof bars, but otherwise the dimensions are very similar to the hatchback version; the wheelbase (the gap between the front and rear wheels) and length are both identical.

Charging speeds are also the same as the regular ID 7, which means that the Pro has a maximum rate of 175kWh and the Pro S a maximum rate of 200kW. A 10-80% top up for both will take around 30 minutes with a suitably powerful charging point; that’s similar to what the i5 Touring can manage.

As with the hatchback, the ID 7 Tourer is a very pleasant place to sit. The design is clean and minimalist, while the interior quality is much better than what you’ll find in the Volkswagen ID 3, with a much wider use of soft-touch materials. Mind you, there are still a few scratchy plastics dotted around the place, especially lower down on the doors and on the centre console.

All ID 7 Tourers come with a large 15.0in infotainment screen and VW’s latest infotainment system, which has been updated with new software to improve responsiveness. We’ve had the chance to test it in the regular ID 7, and can confirm that it’s much easier to use than the system in Volkswagen’s previous ID electric cars, such as the ID 3. However, it does still feature the fiddly touch-sensitive sliders for the volume and climate controls, which can be distracting to use while driving, even if they are now illuminated.