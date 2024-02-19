2024 Volkswagen ID 7 Tourer electric estate revealed with 427-mile range
The VW ID 7 Tourer brings a lengthy official range and big boot to the growing electric estate car class...
On sale Autumn 2024 | Price from £55,000 (est)
SUVs are all the rage these days, especially electric ones. However, the new Volkswagen ID 7 Tourer is here to prove that there’s plenty of room for electric estates, too, because it’s the latest car to join a growing number of similar models, including the BMW i5 Touring and Peugeot e-308 SW.
As the name suggests, the ID 7 Tourer is an estate version of the ID 7 hatchback, which is a rival for the Tesla Model 3 and BYD Seal, although neither are offered with an estate version.
It’s available with the same battery options as the regular car, the Pro and the Pro S. Both versions are powered by a single electric motor that produces 282bhp, although the Pro has a 77kWh (usable) battery and the Pro S an 86kWh (usable) battery. Despite the extra weight of the Pro S’s larger battery, performance will be similar, with a 0-62mph time of around 6.5sec. If you want more power, a dual-motor four-wheel drive GTX model will arrive later on.
As for range, the Pro is expected to be able to travel 373 miles officially whilst the Pro S should manage 427 miles. That’s farther than both BMW i5 Touring eDrive40 and M60, which can travel 348 and 314 miles respectively, according to official tests.
Charging speeds are also the same as the regular ID 7, which means that the Pro has a maximum rate of 175kWh and the Pro S a maximum rate of 200kW. A 10-80% top up for both will take around 30 minutes with a suitably powerful charging point; that’s similar to what the i5 Touring can manage.
The ID 7 Tourer has a longer, higher roofline, highlighted by silver trim and roof bars, but otherwise the dimensions are very similar to the hatchback version; the wheelbase (the gap between the front and rear wheels) and length are both identical.
As with the hatchback, the ID 7 Tourer is a very pleasant place to sit. The design is clean and minimalist, while the interior quality is much better than what you’ll find in the Volkswagen ID 3, with a much wider use of soft-touch materials. Mind you, there are still a few scratchy plastics dotted around the place, especially lower down on the doors and on the centre console.
All ID 7 Tourers come with a large 15.0in infotainment screen and VW’s latest infotainment system, which has been updated with new software to improve responsiveness. We’ve had the chance to test it in the regular ID 7, and can confirm that it’s much easier to use than the system in Volkswagen’s previous ID electric cars, such as the ID 3. However, it does still feature the fiddly touch-sensitive sliders for the volume and climate controls, which can be distracting to use while driving, even if they are now illuminated.
To make up for this, Volkswagen offers an AI-based voice command system that uses ChatGPT to recognise a wider range of phrases than a more conventional system. But from our experience of it in the regular ID 7, it’s still inconsistent and frustrating to use.
The most important aspect of any estate car is practicality, and the ID 7 Tourer certainly delivers here. Up front, there’s a wide range of adjustment in the driver’s seat and steering wheel, while even those over six-feet tall will have enough leg or headroom. It’s a similar story in the back seats; there’s a huge amount of leg and head room on offer, while the presence of a flat floor means there’s a good amount of foot space, too – even for those sitting in the middle seat.
The boot is also a good size at 545 litres in capacity. That’s slightly less than what you get in the i5 Touring (570 litres), but similar to the e-308 SW (548 litres). If you need to carry longer items, the ID 7 Tourer does feature a handy ski hatch, although the 40/20/40 split seats in the i5 Touring create more flexibility (the ID 7’s seats only split in a 60/40 configuration).
Full specifications are yet to be confirmed, but we can expect the ID 7 Tourer to be offered with a Match trim like the regular car; it comes with 19in alloy wheels, three-zone air conditioning, a head-up display, heated front seats (with a massage function) and a heated steering wheel as standard. Prices are expected to start from around £55,000, which is a slight uplift over the £51,550 for the regular ID 7. Compared with rivals, it’s much less expensive than the i5 Touring (£69,040), but more pricey than the e-308 SW (£41,250).
Best estate cars 2024 – the top choices for luggage capacity
An estate car needs to be practical, but the best models are also comfortable, well equipped and affordable to run. Here we reveal our top 10 buys – and the estates to steer clear of
Cupra Leon Estate long term test
Our chief photographer needs a practical car that can cope with heavy lifting during the week, but knows how to have fun after working hours. Does the Cupra Leon Estate deliver?