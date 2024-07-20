The longest-range electric cars 2024: top 10 revealed

Version EQS 450+ AMG Line Premium | Range 481 miles

One thing you immediately notice about the EQS luxury car is its distinctive shape, and that’s because it’s been designed to slip through the air with as little resistance as possible. It’s a similar story with the smaller EQE, and this is part of the reason why both cars have such long ranges.

In fact, at 481 miles, the EQS 450+ has the longest official range of any electric car on this list – making it ideal for covering long distances.

Other factors in the EQS's favour include its refinement and effortless performance. The interior is also very luxurious, although the EQS suffers from the same slightly uncomfortable rear seating position as the EQE, making the regular Mercedes S-Class or BMW i7 a better choice for rear passengers.

“The EQS 450+ has been at the top of the range game for a while now, and no electric car on sale in the UK has been able to beat it. I put this down to the the large 118kWh (usable) battery combined with some very aerodynamic bodywork.” – Neil Winn, Deputy Reviews Editor

Read our in-depth Mercedes EQS review