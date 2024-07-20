The longest-range electric cars 2024: top 10 revealed
Looking for the longest possible range with a new electric car? Here we reveal the top 10 models, including one that can travel up to 481 miles officially between charges...
Tempted by an electric car but worried about range? Well, thanks to advances in technology and the launch of many new models in recent years, plenty of electric cars can travel far enough between charges to overcome any likelihood of you suffering from range anxiety.
Right now, there are 10 models – all quoted here – that offer ranges of more than 400 miles, based on their official WLTP tests, making them the best for electric range. They include electric SUVs, large electric cars and even a couple of electric 7-seaters.
We should point out that few (if any) electric cars can match their official range in real-world use, even in ideal conditions, and that they'll cover even less distance in cold weather. It's something that's laid bare in our summer range tests and our winter range tests. We also haven't included long-range cars such as the Fisker Ocean, Lucid Air or Tesla Model S on this list, partly because they haven't been launched in the UK yet or they're only available in limited numbers.
As well as naming the models with the longest official ranges, which counts the Mercedes EQS at the top of the list, we’ll give the results of our real-world range tests, where applicable. Each model is ranked in order of range, from highest to lowest. In each case, you can also follow the review links to find out more about the car, or click on the deals links to find the best discounts via our New Car Deals service.
Strengths
- Effortless performance
- Impressive refinement
- Optional Hyperscreen feels very special
Weaknesses
- Seats could be more comfortable
- An S-Class rides better
- Tesla has a superior charging network
Version EQS 450+ AMG Line Premium | Range 481 miles
One thing you immediately notice about the EQS luxury car is its distinctive shape, and that’s because it’s been designed to slip through the air with as little resistance as possible. It’s a similar story with the smaller EQE, and this is part of the reason why both cars have such long ranges.
In fact, at 481 miles, the EQS 450+ has the longest official range of any electric car on this list – making it ideal for covering long distances.
Other factors in the EQS's favour include its refinement and effortless performance. The interior is also very luxurious, although the EQS suffers from the same slightly uncomfortable rear seating position as the EQE, making the regular Mercedes S-Class or BMW i7 a better choice for rear passengers.
“The EQS 450+ has been at the top of the range game for a while now, and no electric car on sale in the UK has been able to beat it. I put this down to the the large 118kWh (usable) battery combined with some very aerodynamic bodywork.” – Neil Winn, Deputy Reviews Editor
Read our in-depth Mercedes EQS review
Strengths
- Long range between charges
- Great safety rating
- Comfortable ride
Weaknesses
- Fiddly touchscreen controls
- Less dynamic than rivals
- Faster depreciation than rivals
Version Pro S Match | Range 436 miles
The ID 7 is Volkswagen's flagship electric car, and it rivals the BMW i4 and Tesla Model 3.
Being an electric executive car, range and efficiency is very important, particularly on motorway journeys. As such, the ID 7 is available with a large 86kWh (usable) battery in Pro S form, which means it can travel 436 miles between charges. That's farther than an BMW i4 eDrive40 (370 miles) and Tesla Model 3 Long Range (390 miles). A very aerodynamic shape helps to maximise the car's efficiency, too, much like the Mercedes EQS.
The Match element of the car's name refers to the trim level, and thankfully it's very well equipped. It comes with three-zone air conditioning, a head-up display, heated front seats (with massage function) and a heated steering wheel as standard. This is good to know, because the ID 7 is more expensive than the i4 and Model 3.
“During our real-world winter range test, we used two VW ID 7s – both with the 77kWh (usable) battery. However, the main difference between the two cars was that one had a heat pump and the other didn't. This was proof to me of the value of this technology.” – Claire Evans, Consumer Editor
Read our in-depth Volkswagen ID 7 review
Strengths
- Impressive range
- Comfortable ride
- Very refined
Weaknesses
- Poor rear visibility
- Back seats are uncomfortable on long trips
- Teslas have a better charging infrastructure
Version EQE 350+ Sport Edition | Range 429 miles
If you’re looking for a refined electric car that can do big miles between charges, the EQE is well worth a look. Specifically, in 350+ Sport Edition trim it can cover an official 429 miles between charges, which is slightly farther than the BMW i4 and Tesla Model 3, but not the VW ID 7.
However, you do have to pay for the range with the EQE, because it is more expensive than those cars. It’s also not quite as practical as the i4, because that car gets a bigger boot and a hatchback opening.
The back seats aren’t especially comfortable, either, because the bases are quite low in relation to the floor, forcing occupants' knees up. Up front, though, it’s a different story, and the seats are generally comfortable and supportive.
“In our summer real range test, I covered 324 miles in an EQE 300 before running out of juice. That’s five miles more than a Tesla Model 3 Long Range achieved on the same day.” – Darren Moss, Deputy Digital Editor
Read our in-depth Mercedes EQE review
Our pick: 157kW Allure 73kWh 5dr Auto
Strengths
- Smart interior
- Good range
- Flexible rear seats
Weaknesses
- Unsettled ride
- Fiddly infotainment system
- Limited leg and head room in the back
Version Electric 230 | Range 422 miles
Until recently, the longest-range electric cars were mostly luxury cars and luxury SUVs. Now, though, cars such as the Peugeot e-3008 offer very long official ranges.
Indeed, the e-3008 is based on new underpinnings that allow for multiple battery options. In this instance, the e-3008 has an enormous 98kWh (usable) battery that provides an official range of 422 miles, which is farther than the Renault Scenic (379 miles). Even the smaller 73kWh (usable) battery version provides an official range of 326 miles.
However, while the e-3008 appeals for its range and smart interior, it doesn't perform as well as the Scenic in areas such as comfort, space and practicality. It's also quite expensive, particularly with the larger battery fitted.
“If you want to regain lost energy when slowing down in the e-3008, there are three regenerative braking modes to choose from, with each being adjusted with the paddles behind the steering wheel. Unfortunately, though, I found that the highest setting isn’t strong enough to bring the car to a complete stop. This is something that’s possible in the Kia EV6.” – Lawrence Cheung, New Cars Editor
Read our in-depth Peugeot e-3008 review
Our pick: 380kW 4S 105kWh 4dr Auto
Strengths
- Staggering performance and engaging handling
- Great potential battery range
- Wonderful interior quality
Weaknesses
- It's very expensive...
- ...and you’ll probably want to add some options
- Reliability has been a concern
Version Taycan Performance Battery Plus | Range 421 miles
The Taycan used to be an electric car you buy for performance rather than range. Now, though, you can buy one for both of those reasons, because revisions to the battery mean it now has one of the longest official ranges of any new electric car.
Mind you, you do have to specify the optional Performance Battery Plus with the entry-level Taycan to get the longest range. By doing this, you get a larger 105kWh (gross) battery (up from 89kWh in the standard car), which means you can travel 421 miles officially (as opposed to a 367 miles with the standard battery).
No matter which version you choose, the Taycan offers real driving pleasure. It offers tight, direct steering and razor-sharp handling, but without compromise to the ride comfort. The interior feels plush and well screwed together, too, which can't be said for the Mercedes EQS.
“My favourite version of the Taycan is the 4S with the upgraded battery, which means it can travel 399 miles between charges officially. As always, the real-world range is likely to be slightly less than this, so expect the 399-mile figure to be more like 350 in reality, depending on the weather.” – Will Nightingale, Reviews Editor
Read our in-depth Porsche Taycan review
Strengths
- Great seven-seat usability
- Appealing interior
- Long warranty available
Weaknesses
- If you don’t need seven seats, some rivals are better value
- Firm ride
Version Electric 230 | Range 410 miles
The e-5008 is the Peugeot e-3008's bigger brother. As such, it's available with the same 98kWh (usable) battery, which means it can travel for 410 miles officially between charges. Of course, this figure is slightly less than its sibling because of e-5008's larger size.
However, the reason for the extra bulk is so that it can fit seven seats inside. Indeed, the e-5008 is one of the few electric seven-seaters on the market, with rivals limited to the Kia EV9 and Mercedes EQB. Those cars, by comparison, can travel 349 miles and 321 miles respectively between charges officially, making the e-5008 the longest-range electric seven-seater you can buy.
Space inside is decent, with plenty of room in the second row of seats for three adults to sit comfortably. In the third row, leg room is good for adults with the second row slid slightly forwards, but head room is a bit tight. Overall, the EV9 is better for carrying adults in the third row.
“The official range from all versions of the e-5008 is very good. I delved into the data and spotted that while the entry-level version's 311 miles is a little less than a similarly priced Skoda Enyaq, the 410 miles from the Electric 230 e-5008 beats many more expensive electric SUVs, including the Kia EV9.” – James Tute, Content Editor
Read our in-depth Peugeot e-5008 review
Strengths
- Long range between charges
- Classy interior
- Good Euro NCAP safety score
Weaknesses
- Unsettled ride
- Noisier than rivals
- Limited rear head room
Version Long Range Single Motor | Range 406 miles
The Polestar 2 is available with two battery options, including a 78kWh (usable) battery for the Long Range versions. This means it can travel 406 miles officially in single motor form, which is more than what the BMW i4 and Tesla Model 3 can manage.
Elsewhere, the 2 offers a smart, high-quality interior and a long list of standard equipment. All versions come with heated front seats, a powered tailgate and lifetime over-the-air updates, for example.
Along with the lengthy official range, the 2 offers good performance; the Long Range version produces 295bhp from its single electric motor, which means 0-60mph takes 5.9sec. Unfortunately, though, the ride is quite firm side and the steering is rather numb, leaving the i4 as a superior alternative when it comes to both ride comfort and driver enjoyment.
“I was pleased to see that in 2023, a larger 78kWh (usable) battery was added to the Polestar 2 line-up for the Long Range versions. This means it can now achieve 406 miles officially between charges – an uplift of 65 miles over the previous model. Along with that, charging speeds have also increased to make sure the car can still charge from 10-80% in around 30 minutes.” – Stuart Milne, Digital Editor
Read our in-depth Polestar 2 review
Strengths
- Effortless point-to-point pace
- More spacious rear seats than in the coupé
- Wonderful interior quality
Weaknesses
- You will want to add a fair few options
- Range isn’t the best
- A Mercedes-AMG E63 has a larger boot
Version Taycan Performance Battery Plus | Range 404 miles
If you like the idea of a Taycan but need a bit more interior space, then the Taycan Sport Turismo is a good option. It gives you more extra head room in the back and a bigger boot, which makes it a surprisingly practical but fun electric car.
Like the regular Taycan, the Sport Turismo has been updated, with changes to the styling, battery and charging speeds. This means it's available with the same Performance Battery Plus option as the regular car, which means it can travel 404 miles officially between charges from the 105kWh (gross) battery.
In terms of charging speeds, the Performance Battery Plus version has a maximum rate of 320kWh, which means a 10-80% top-up takes around 20 minutes with a suitably powerful public charger. That's quicker than the EQE can manage.
“I like the styling changes to the latest Taycan Cross Turismo because they're are more than just cosmetic. The headlights, for example, are designed to make the Taycan more aerodynamic, and therefore more efficient.” – Dan Jones, Senior Reviewer
Read our in-depth Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo review
Strengths
- Competitively priced
- Impressive official range
- Not a sports car but surprisingly agile
Weaknesses
- Interior looks more Volvo than Polestar
- Performance Pack degrades the plush ride
- The boot isn’t massive
Version Long Range Single Motor | Range 403 miles
Polestar is slowly but surely expanding its model line-up, and the Polestar 3 is the firm's entry to the electric SUV class.
It's an impressive offering, being sharp to drive, comfortable and competitively priced against key rivals. What's more, it trumps the BMW iX when it comes to official range, because the Long Range version can travel 403 miles, whereas the iX xDrive50 can manage 383 miles.
While the interior design is very similar to the Volvo EX90 (both cars share the same underpinnings), the dashboard is crisp, clear and very contemporary. There's an eclectic mix of materials, too, including plush leather (or wool, if you prefer), wood and repurposed aluminium trim.
“All versions of the Polestar 3 offer a long official range between charges. I'm drawn the to the most powerful version, which produces 510bhp from its dual electric motors and can travel 348 miles between charges officially.” – Mark Pearson, Used Cars Editor
Read our in-depth Polestar 3 review
Our pick: EQS 450 4M 265kW AMG Line Premium+ 118kWh 5dr Auto
Strengths
- Comfortable ride
- No road noise and very little wind noise
- Good range between charges
Weaknesses
- Infotainment could be easier to use
- Interior finish could be better
- BMW iX is more fun to drive
Version EQS 450 4Matic AMG Line Premium Plus | Range 401 miles
The clue is in the name with the Mercedes EQS SUV, because it's an SUV version of Mercedes's flagship electric car.
This means that you get a very similar (and almost identical) interior as the regular Mercedes EQS, with rich materials such as Nappa leather, metal inserts and soft-touch plastics dotted around the place. The build quality isn't as good as you'll find in a BMW iX, though.
In upper trims, you get an enormous 'Hyperscreen' that fills up the majority of the dashboard, but in this instance you make do with a 'smaller' 12.8in screen.
Of course, being the flagship Mercedes electric SUV, the EQS SUV is incredibly comfortable and refined. This, combined with its lengthy official range, makes it a great choice if you regularly undertake long journeys. However, you do have to pay a hefty price for the EQS SUV, because it is very expensive.
“There are two versions of the EQS SUV to choose from. The 450 4Matic version sends 350bhp to all four wheels and can cover up to 401 miles, but I was pleased to see that while the 580 4Matic lifts the power to more than 500bhp, it doesn't sacrifice much of that range.” – George Hill, Staff Writer
Read our in-depth Mercedes EQS SUV review
FAQs
The Lucid Air has the longest range of any production car. According to official US tests, which are conducted by the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), the Grand Touring version can travel up to 512 miles between charges, specifically with the smaller 19in wheels fitted. Currently, Lucid is only available in the US, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Norway. A UK launch is expected in 2025.
Currently, there are no production cars that can travel 1000 miles between charges. However, the Mercedes EQXX, which is a one-off concept car, recorded a range of 627.6 miles while travelling across the Arabian Peninsula in March 2024. This impressive figure is partly a result of its aerodynamic shape, which helped the car slip through the air with minimal resistance, thus aiding efficiency. While the EQXX won't go into production, the technology it uses will be applied to upcoming Mercedes production cars, including a C-Class-sized Tesla Model 3 rival.
Yes. Electric car hardware and software is developing at a rapid rate, specifically with batteries and charging speeds. As such, it's likely electric cars with an official range of more than 500 miles will be launched in the not too distant future. Toyota, for example, has confirmed it plans to launch a 500-mile electric car by 2026.
