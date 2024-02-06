2024 Porsche Taycan: faster acceleration and charging for performance EV
We ride in and charge the heavily upgraded Porsche Taycan electric performance car...
On sale: Now Price from: £86,500
When most people go to the beauty salon, they end up with new nails or a facial rather than a complete makeover. That’s not what’s happened with the Porsche Taycan, though. At the age of four, instead of a gentle facelift, it’s been given a thorough overhaul.
The 2020-2023 Porsche Taycan blew the socks off rival internal combustion and performance electric cars when it first arrived; so much so that we named it as our Performance Car of the Year back in 2021. And even though the Taycan saloon doesn't hold that crown today, another version of the Taycan, the chunky Taycan Cross Turismo, is still our favourite electric performance car.
The regular Taycan, however, is now up against a growing number of fast EVs, including the Audi e-tron GT, which shares the same basis as the Taycan, and the Mercedes EQS, and that’s led Porsche to have a serious look at its capabilities.
For this updated version, then, acceleration on range-topping Turbo S models has been boosted by up to 0.6sec, taking the fastest 0-62mph sprint down to 2.4sec, and this version's maximum range has been increased to 421 miles. The maximum charging speed of all versions has been raised to 320kWh.
The more usual facelift changes have been made, too: the latest Taycan is 15kg lighter than before, and it comes with more standard equipment. Plus, buyers can still choose from three body styles: the standard saloon, Sport Turismo estate and raised-up Cross Turismo, although Porsche has treated Turbo models to an exclusive green metallic paint and trim colour.
While tweaks under the skin are extensive, when we saw the updated Taycan without camouflage, we could see that the changes to the exterior design were subtle. They include flatter LED headlight clusters, a more angular front end and deeper creases in the front wings that combine to give it a sportier look.
Porsche Taycan performance and driving
We had a high-speed passenger ride in the updated Porsche Taycan and can confirm that it is faster and more agile than ever.
Porsche has engaged the services of its racing car division to substantially upgrade the performance and range of its performance EV. The Taycan’s maximum power is now up to 700kW, achieved by a combination of an enhanced launch control system and a new Push to Pass function that’s been lifted from Formula-E racers. Push to pass is included in the Sport Chrono Performance Battery Plus option packs.
Using both of these systems the 0-62mph time of the Turbo S shrinks to just 2.4sec, and the acceleration of the base Taycan model reduces to 4.8sec.
While launch control pins you back in your seat as the car hurtles forwards, Push to Pass is even more exhilarating, making you feel like you’re being transported at warp speed in an episode of Star Trek. It provides a 94bhp (70kW) power boost for up to 10sec at higher speeds, making it effortless to whoosh past other traffic at motorway speeds. If you’ve not accelerated enough after using Push to Pass once, you can use it again 10sec later, though we'd only advise this if you’re on an unrestricted autobahn, or race track otherwise you’re likely to get a speeding ticket.
With performance at its heart, it’s no surprise that the Taycan doesn’t have a one-pedal driving mode like many other EVs. The company’s engineers told us that it’s simply not something Porsche drivers wanted. That said, like the original Taycan, the latest version has two regenerative modes offering different levels of regenerative force; the strongest can produce 400kW when the car is decelerating.
Porsche Taycan suspension and ride comfort
Our ride in the Taycan also confirmed that its overtly sporty nature doesn’t mean it’ll have a ride so hard it’ll rattle your teeth. In fact, the standard adaptive air suspension is very forgiving over potholes and drain covers in normal mode and, while sport mode is firmer, it’s not jarring.
If this suspension set-up isn’t cosseting enough, you can opt for the Porsche Active Ride system, which is also an option on the new Porsche Panamera. It is able to separately alter the damping to each wheel to minimise pitching and body roll and improve slow-speed comfort by insulating the occupants from bumps. It has a number of different settings, including one that stops the car’s nose from rising during acceleration so those onboard don’t spill their coffee, and another that can raise the car up when it’s parked to give occupants easier access.
Porsche Taycan charging and range
Porshe’s engineers haven’t only borrowed go-faster technology from the racing division, they’ve also made use of its battery know-how, including its 800-volt architecture. They’ve made the battery 9% lighter, but it’s denser than before, and that’s helped to increase capacity to 105kWh (97kWh usable capacity), which is 35% more than the previous Taycan. The basic Tayan saloon now has a range of 421 miles, and the Turbo S 390 miles. That's better than the 412 official range of the Audi e-tron GT, but not as good as the 450 miles you can get from a Mercedes EQS.
As well as being driven in the Taycan, we were able to charge it up, too. Instead of the usual pull-out charging flap, the Taycan’s port cover disappears inside the car’s front wing when you swipe a tab next to itn – a sensible touch that means there’s no flimsy flap sticking out from the car to get damaged or left open accidentally.
When we charged it, the car reached its peak capacity of 320kW very quickly, enabling us to add 200 miles of range in a little over 10 minutes. Porsche says a 10% to 80% charge can be achieved in 18 minutes.
Importantly for maintaining capacity in cold weather and heating up the car more efficiently, a heat pump is now standard.
Porsche Taycan interior styling and technology
The Taycan’s interior really wraps around the two front seat occupants, cocooning them in sports seats that are firm but comfortable.
While much of the Taycan’s interior remains the same, there have been some improvements in the on-board tech. The digital dash still has three dials, and charging information is now displayed more prominently in one of them. The dials have been given a three-dimensional look with rings round them, and the dash can show sat nav directions, or you can have this on the centre screen.
The infotainment screen itself is bright, with clear icons. It has a row of haptic buttons underneath it that can be used to control the heated seats and air-con, which click when you touch them, making them intuitive to use so the driver doesn’t have to take their eyes off the road. More importantly, it has a new Apple CarPlay interface, developed in partnership with the iPhone maker, that allows users to adjust the car's settings without exiting the mirroring display.
The large charging screen below the infotainment screen displays the predicted time to complete charging, and can be adjusted with a fingertip to allow the car to charge to different maximum levels.
Like many other EVs, the Tayan has a system that will optimise charging if you use the onboard planner to schedule charging stops in advance. You can also pre-prepare trips using the My Porsche app, choosing from 594,000 charging stations across Europe in the Porsche Charging Service.
There’s also a new ‘privacy’ screen in front of the front seat passenger that’s angled towards them, so they can watch a video while the car is being driven without distracting the driver.
The standard equipment list also includes a reversing camera and a lane changing system that shows up to five vehicles in three lanes around the car. The latest traffic jam assistant can drive the car automatically for 60sec in traffic at up to 60kmh without the driver needing to have their hands on the steering wheel.
When it comes to price, Porsche has only added around £6000 to the cost of the entry-level Taycan, which starts at £86,500. That keeps it close in cost to the Audi e-tron GT, which starts at around £87,000, and is around £20,000 cheaper than the most affordable Mercedes EQS.
