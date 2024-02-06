2024 Porsche Taycan: faster acceleration and charging for performance EV

With performance at its heart, it’s no surprise that the Taycan doesn’t have a one-pedal driving mode like many other EVs. The company’s engineers told us that it’s simply not something Porsche drivers wanted. That said, like the original Taycan, the latest version has two regenerative modes offering different levels of regenerative force; the strongest can produce 400kW when the car is decelerating.

Porsche Taycan suspension and ride comfort

Our ride in the Taycan also confirmed that its overtly sporty nature doesn’t mean it’ll have a ride so hard it’ll rattle your teeth. In fact, the standard adaptive air suspension is very forgiving over potholes and drain covers in normal mode and, while sport mode is firmer, it’s not jarring.

If this suspension set-up isn’t cosseting enough, you can opt for the Porsche Active Ride system, which is also an option on the new Porsche Panamera. It is able to separately alter the damping to each wheel to minimise pitching and body roll and improve slow-speed comfort by insulating the occupants from bumps. It has a number of different settings, including one that stops the car’s nose from rising during acceleration so those onboard don’t spill their coffee, and another that can raise the car up when it’s parked to give occupants easier access.