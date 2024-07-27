Automatic gearboxes - everything you need to know

Automatic gearboxes aren’t exactly new. In fact, it could be argued that the very first production car, the 1886 Benz Patent Motorwagen, had one; it certainly didn’t have a clutch pedal. What’s certain, though, is that they’re now offered in any kind of car you could mention.

In fact, cars with automatic gearboxes are now outselling manual models. And with electric and hybrid cars making up many of the best sellers, it’s evident that the automatic takeover is only just getting started.

There are other reasons why car makers are falling out of love with manual gearboxes. They cost a lot to develop at a time when demand is diminishing, and they are no longer necessarily greener or more fuel-efficient than automatics – partly because the latter can be controlled by computer to change gear at precisely the right time to achieve the best economy and lowest emissions.