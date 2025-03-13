In partnership with Auto Trader
Best used coupés for less than £10,000
If you've always promised yourself a sleek and sporty coupé, these £10,000 used cars show that you can have style and practicality on a small budget...
There are those among us who prioritise the head turn – you know, the one where you glance back at your four-wheeled pride and joy as you walk away from it.
The stylish coupé bodystyle is the go-to for that. The only problem is that the best of them can cost a lot of money, especially bought new. Fortunately, if you go for a used example, a budget of £10,000 can net you a decent example with a dose of suavity and athleticism and it won't break the bank.
Here, we've put together a list of our top 10 favourites. Click on the link below the review and you could even put the car of your choice on your driveway quicker than you'd think.
Strengths
- Fabulous interior design and quality for a car in this class
- Brilliant handling makes for a fun driving excperience
- Comfortable ride in most models, even on rougher roads
Weaknesses
- Limited rear-seat space for adults
- Not very well equipped
- Higher powered models can be costly to run
Over the years, the Audi TT has managed to fend off all competition that tries to match its winning combination of class, practicality and fine driving dynamics. With sharp, agile handling, it's a joy to drive, and thanks to a class-leading interior and confidence-inspiring reliability, it's effortless to live with as well. With prices starting from just £10,000, it's simply a stellar buy and our favourite used coupé.
"It's a living legend, the TT, and one of our frequent award winners both as a new car and a used one. It's not surprising because it's so immensely likeable as well as being fun to drive and decently affordable." - Mark Pearson, used cars editor
We found: 2016 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI Sport, 74,000 miles, £10,000
Read our full used Audi TT review
Search for a used Audi TT for sale
Strengths
- Desirable styling
- Neat handling
- Decent practicality
Weaknesses
- Rear passenger space
- Manual seat adjustment
- Expensive to buy compared with some rivals
The previous-generation BMW 2 Series Coupé is a fairly small car with rear-wheel drive, so it's a great option for those who really enjoy driving. It’s good for those who like saving on fuel, because diesel models are very frugal, and the petrol models are quick and smooth. The interior is well screwed together and contributes to the overall premium feel of the 2 Series. You also get the best infotainment system in the business.
"This is definitely one of the classiest cars in this countdown, feeling really special inside, especially for the driver. I love its handling most of all, which is great fun." - George Hill, used cars writer
We found: 2018 BMW 220i Coupé M Sport auto, 75,000 miles, £10,000
Read our full used BMW 2 Series review
Search for a used BMW 2 Series for sale
Strengths
Strengths
- Smart styling, especially in the higher trims
- Involving to drive, with eager steering and agile handling
- High-quality interior, with premium materials
- Infotainment system's one of the very best for this age
Weaknesses
- Noisy four-cylinder diesel engines
- Firm ride on bigger wheels, especially on M Sport
- Touch of wind noise at speed from around mirrors
This generation of BMW 4 Series was merely the two-door coupe version of the contemporary BMW 3 Series, so you know it's going to be good before it's even turned a wheel. There's a pretty comprehensive range of punchy and efficient petrol and diesel engines to choose from, and several well-equipped trims. On the road, it's a peach, with eager handling and, as long as you avoid the versions with bigger wheels, a comfortable ride. Relaibility is proving strong, too, and with used prices starting from just £8000 it's a very tempting buy.
"Like the 2 Series, this 4 Series is a terrific coupe. Yes, it's a bit more expensive, but if you need more space for carrying the odd passenger or two then the 4 is probably an even better bet than the 2." - George Hill, used cars writer
We found: 2016 BMW 420i M Sport, 85,800 miles, £9950
Read our full used BMW 4 Series review
Search for a used BMW 4 Series for sale
Strengths
- Lovely interior
- Refinement
- Comfortable ride
Weaknesses
- Vague steering
- Awkward boot
- Expensive infotainment option
- Merc reliability a little mixed
Here's another coupé with a premium badge and a lot of luxury for not much money. Based on the Mercedes E-Class saloon, it adds style and sportiness without taking away too much practicality. It can seat four with relative ease – something not all rivals can pull off – while its boot space is praiseworthy. Combine that with great equipment levels, and the Mercedes E-Class Coupé proves a delight to live with. It's a delight to drive, too, with a very comfortable ride. A varied (though not generally the most fuel-efficient) engine range helps make this one well-rounded machine. You'll need to shop around to find one for our budget but it'll be worth it.
"Oh my word, this is a classy one. Who can resist the three-pointed star? If you want to impress your neighbours with your car's solidity and style this is the one." - George Hill, used cars writer
We found: 2016 Mercedes E-Class Coupé E250 Sport, 87,000 miles, £9995
Read our full used Mercedes E-Class Coupe review
Search for a used Mercedes E-Class Coupe for sale
Strengths
- Plush interior with good use of high-quality materials
- Strong and smooth engines whether petrol or diesel
- Practical (by coupé standards) with reasonable rear room and good boot
Weaknesses
- Steering could be sweeter and some rivals better to drive
- Not as well equipped as some alternatives
- Firm sports suspension can take away from comfort
This two-door Audi A5 Coupé is a graceful grand tourer of a coupé, and few rivals can match its range of talents. Treats include tidy handling, a smart interior, a comfortable ride and great performance. The Mercedes E-Class Coupé can seat four people too, but the Audi infotainment system is easier to operate. There's also a five-door version, the Audi A5 Sportback. Reliability reports have been a bit mixed over the years, mostly with issues related to the electrics, otherwise this fine steed might have finished even higher in our chart.
"I can remember the first time I drove this car thinking it can't possibly be as good to drive as it looks, but it is. Now it looks remarkable value." - Mark Pearson, used cars editor
We found: 2017 Audi A5 Coupé 2.0 TDI SE, 83,000 miles, £9900
Read our full used Audi A5 review
Search for a used Audi A5 for sale
Strengths
Strengths
- More practical than the coupé
- Standard electric tailgate
- Excellent handling
- Very affordable
Weaknesses
- Dated interior
- High boot lip
- Firm M Sport suspension
- Reliability a bit mixed
Admittedly, this isn't the latest and greatest model, but the previous iteration of the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé remains a thing to behold and it's much cheaper to buy. It’s smooth and refined, and you can get it with rear or four-wheel drive, and with a large range of excellent engines. It's not the two-door coupé version we've got higher up, it's the desirable Gran Coupé with five doors and a decent-sized boot (and yes, it is still a coupé!). Add top-notch infotainment and it's tough to beat. Reliability is looking good and used prices are really competitive.
"My nephew took one look at this car when we first considered the 4 Series GC as a used buy and he went out and bought one. Four reliable years later he's still got it, and it suits him and his young family to a tee." - Mark Pearson, used cars writer
We found: 2017 BMW 430i Gran Coupé M Sport auto, 69,000 miles, £9995
Read our full used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé review
Search for a used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé for sale
Strengths
- Comfortable ride on air suspension
- Good handling
- Smart interior
Weaknesses
- C300 model is a bit lacklustre
- Lazy automatic gearbox
- Reliability average
This classy Mercedes C-Class Coupé is more than just a two-door version of the Mercedes C-Class saloon: great steps were made to make sure it drove as good as its looks promised. On the road, the C-Class Coupé is capable and composed, plus it handles competently, rides superbly and has a suitably smart interior. Reliability over the years has been a bit up and down, but in our most recent 2024 survey it did well.
"If you can't stretch to the larger E-Class Coupe or you simply don't need the extra space the C-Class is a wonderful alternative. It's smart and cute and good value." - George Hill, used cars writer
We found: 2016 Mercedes C-Class Coupé 200 AMG Line, 90,500 miles, £9995
Read our full used Mercedes C-Class Coupé review
Search for a used Mercedes C-Class Coupé for sale
Strengths
- Good to drive
- Well built cabin
- Comparatively practical
Weaknesses
- Restricted rear head room
- Room for only four
The Volkswagen Scirocco borrows heavily from the more practical VW Golf hatchback. It has a more rakish roofline to complement its more aggressive and sporty look, which has an impact on rear head room, but it remains a very practical car. There's a lovely neutrality to its handling, plenty of grip, pleasant steering and a comfortable ride. There's also a large choice of engines, from the frugal to the fast – both of which are desirable qualities in a practical coupé.
"Gosh, this is a blast from the past, but in fact, this Scirocco only went off sale in 2018 so it's just around the corner of all our minds, really. I loved this car. It was like the contemporary Golf, but even more agile. A hoot." - Mark Pearson, used cars editor
We found 2017 Volkswagen Scirocco 1.4 TSI Bluemotion Technology, 88,000 miles, £9500
Read our full used Volkswagen Scirocco review
Search for a used Volkswagen Scirocco for sale
Strengths
- Attractive styling
- Well equipped
- Scores well on safety
Weaknesses
- Firm ride
- AMG version is very expensive
- Rear space is cramped
The first-generation Mercedes CLA adopted a coupé-like silhouette with a swooping roofline to add a bit of glamour to the family and executive car classes. It's certainly still a good-looking car and some versions of it are now temptingly cheap to buy. It's good to drive, too: the CLA has plenty of grip and its steering weights up nicely as you turn in to a corner. The AMG Sport model is slightly sharper to drive than the standard Sport model because it comes with firmer sports suspension, although the ride is noticeably firmer.
"Not the most obvious coupé perhaps but the CLA fits neatly into that class of four and five-door sportbacks that ape the coupé styling. I love the looks of the Merc and its smart interior, and its badge is certainly appealing." - George Hill, used cars writer
We found: 2018 Mercedes CLA 1.6 180 AMG line, 54,000 miles, £925o
Read our full used Mercedes CLA review
Search for a used Mercedes CLA for sale
Strengths
- Engaging handling
- Well equipped
- Comfortable front seats
Weaknesses
- Not much grip
- Cheap feeling interior
- Not a genuine four-seater
Wonderful to look at and to sit in, the Toyota GT86 looked like the answer to the keen driver's prayers when in arrived in 2012. It was front-engined and rear-wheel drive. It was simple, pure, set up for handling and above all affordable. Some found the engine coarse and the gearbox stiff but others thought it all part of the charm. The good news is that although residual values have always been high, you can buy a GT86 now for within our budget. It'll be old but should be reliable.
"Such a good-looking thing, almost a child's drawing of what a coupe should be. It's fun and affordable too." - George Hill, used cars writer
We found: 2013 Toyota GT86 2.0 D-4S, 85,500 miles, £9990
Read our full used Toyota GT86 review
Search for a used Toyota GT86 for sale