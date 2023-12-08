Best automatic cars
Automatic cars now outnumber manuals among new car buyers, but which models are worth a place on your shortlist? Here we name the top 10...
Choosing whether you want a manual or automatic gearbox is all down to personal preference. However, in recent years, development in technology means that automatic cars now show clear advantages compared with manual equivalents, especially when it comes to performance and efficiency.
Indeed, that's just part of the reason why they have soared in popularity, and that only looks set to continue as we head towards an electric future – because electric cars only have one forward gear.
So, with that in mind, and thousands of miles of testing under their belts, our team of reviewers have named the BMW 4 Series Coupé as the very best automatic car on sale. But of course, a sleek coupé isn't for everyone, so we've named the top 10 two-pedal cars, ranging from small cars to luxury cars.
And not only that, but we've also included the best automatic car deals, all accessible via the links below.
BMW 4 Series
With any coupé, you naturally want it to drive as its sleek looks suggest – and that's exactly what the BMW 4 Series Coupé does.
Our favourite version – the 420i – has a 181bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine and an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The pair work very well together; not only does does gearbox add to the sporty driving experience with its super slick gear changes, but it's also very smooth to drive around town.
Those reasons, along with the fact that it's plush inside, comfortable to drive and surprisingly practical, are why the 4 Series is also our 2023 Coupé of the Year.
Read our in-depth BMW 4 Series review
Pros
- More fun to drive than direct rivals
- Range-topping M440i is seriously rapid
- More room in the back than you might imagine
Cons
- Divisive looks
- Rival coupés have bigger boots
- Some wind and tyre noise
Porsche 718 Cayman
With its slick gear change and tight mechanical feel, the manual version of the Porsche Cayman GTS is hard to beat when it comes to thrills. However, the seven-speed 'PDK' automatic GTS is also a brilliant alternative for driving fun and everyday comfort.
For example, in the GTS, the shifts are so quick that it actually boosts performance (0-62mph takes 5.3sec with the manual and 4.9sec with the PDK). But of course, if you wish to do so you can change the gears yourself with the steering wheel-mounted paddles, or you can leave the car in auto mode so it can do the work for you.
Read our in-depth Porsche Cayman review
Pros
- Brilliant handling
- High quality
- Wonderful six-cylinder GTS engine
Cons
- Stingy standard equipment
- Lack of safety equipment
- Disappointing sound of the smaller four-cylinder engines
BMW 3 Series
The BMW 3 Series is a sporty, practical and well-built executive car that is the go-to choice for many buyers.
Why is that? Well, that's partly down to the way it drives. Our favourite version – the 330e plug-in hybrid – offers brisk performance (0-62mph takes 5.8sec) and very smooth transitions between the engine and electric motor.
The eight-speed automatic gearbox only aids refinement further by seamlessly flicking through the gears as you press on the accelerator. In fact, the gearbox never dithers and it always responds instantaneously to inputs.
Read our in-depth BMW 3 Series review
Pros
- Brilliant fun to drive
- Class-leading infotainment system
- Great range of engines
Cons
- Ride is rather firm – particularly in M Sport versions
- Not as well finished inside as an Audi A4
- Voice command or fiddly touchscreen only way to adjust climate control
Honda Civic
The automatic gearbox in the Honda Civic hybrid is unlike any other on this list.
How so? Well, the Civic only has one forward gear, which means that the hybrid system only has to shift between the electric motor and engine to drive the wheels. The result of this is a very smooth set-up, and the system can even fool the driver into thinking it's changing gears by pumping sound through the car's speakers.
The other benefit of the Civic's hybrid system include its impressive real world fuel economy; we managed a very respectable 49.5mpg during our Real MPG tests.
Read our in-depth Honda Civic review
Pros
- Impressive fuel economy
- Big boot
- Lots of luxury and safety kit
Cons
- Quite pricey
- Rear head room isn't great
- Road noise intrudes
Porsche Cayenne S
The Porsche Cayenne is a sports SUV that will happily munch up the miles – especially in V8 S form.
It has a 468bhp 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine and an eight-speed automatic gearbox that combine to provide incredible straight-line performance. When asked to do so, the S can dispatch 0-62mph in just 5.0sec (or 4.4sec with the optional Sports Chrono Package).
The Cayenne is also a joy to drive on a twisty back road, and it feels incredibly nimble for such a big SUV. In fact, it handles so well that at times you can question whether you're driving an SUV at all.
Read our in-depth Porsche Cayenne review
Pros
- Savage performance – especially from the V8 S
- Incredible agility for something so tall and heavy
- Spacious rear seats and a big boot
Cons
- Expensive to run
- You'll want to add options
- Some rivals are even more comfortable
Honda Jazz
If you're in the market for an automatic small car, then you’ll find that the Honda Jazz is the best car for the job.
That’s because it's a hybrid and runs mostly on electric power at low speeds. So, if you live in an urban area and drive with a delicate right foot, you’ll find that the Jazz is remarkably hushed.
On the contrary, the calm can be interrupted when you plant your right foot (the CVT gearbox keeps the engine revs high when accelerating), but it is still quieter than the CVT in the Toyota Yaris. It's also a lot smoother to drive than the automatic Peugeot 208 around town.
Read our in-depth Honda Jazz review
Pros
- Very spacious with great seating flexibility
- Lots of standard equipment
- Slow depreciation
Cons
- Pricey by small car standards
- Not the quietest cruiser
- Disappointing infotainment system
Mercedes GLC 300e
With its lengthy official electric-only range of 80 miles, the Mercedes GLC 300e is one of the best plug-in hybrids you can buy. However, there's more to it than just range; the GLC 300e is quick (0-62mph takes 6.7sec), practical and comfortable. It's a refined car to drive on the motorway, too.
We also like the nine-speed automatic gearbox that you get in the GLC 300e. At low speeds the electric motor assists the gearbox and engine to provide instant power, and once up to speed the gearbox stays in the highest gears to help improve fuel economy.
Read our in-depth Mercedes GLC review
Pros
- Well equipped
- Plug-in hybrid has impressive electric range
- Spacious interior
Cons
- Slightly firmer ride than rivals
- Stylish interior doesn't feel the most sturdy
- Petrol engines need working hard
Hyundai Santa Fe
It might have a new design, more space and a plush interior, but beneath the surface the new Santa Fe is closely related to the previous version.
Mind you, that's no bad thing, because the Santa Fe hybrid continues to be a 7-seater that's well suited for driving around town, where progress is smooth, quick and efficient. The system itself is also very refined, and that's aided by the eight-speed automatic gearbox.
At high speeds, refinement is also generally very good with a low level of wind and road noise. The gearbox itself responds quickly to inputs, too, and kicks down swiftly when you need a sudden burst of speed.
Read our in-depth Hyundai Santa Fe review
Pros
- Outstanding seven-seat practicality
- Plush interior
- Long warranty
Cons
- Pricing yet to be confirmed
- Hybrid engine not particularly inspiring
- Styling might be divisive
Range Rover Sport
The clue is in the name with the Range Rover Sport, because if you like the idea of a full-size Range Rover but want a more engaging drive, then this is the luxury car for you.
Indeed, our favourite D300 version comes with an eight-speed automatic gearbox that provides effortless performance, plus the firmer, but supple air suspension allows for less vertical body movement over undulating roads than its full-size sibling.
Of course, being a Range Rover, the Sport offers a luxurious feel behind the wheel; road noise is kept to a minimum and the engines are incredibly hushed. You also get that a brilliant view of the road thanks to its high driving position.
Read our in-depth Range Rover Sport review
Pros
- Offers lots of Range Rover qualities for a lower price
- Incredible ability off-road
- Fantastic range on the PHEV model
Cons
- Cheaper than a Range Rover, but still very expensive
- Rivals are sharper to drive
- Land Rover’s reliability record is a concern
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports
It can be easy to denounce the CVT gearbox in the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports.
However, the benefits of its use are clear; the CVT gearbox keeps engine revs low and consistent when cruising, which results in better fuel economy, plus it has less moving parts than a traditional automatic which improves reliability.
Indeed, those factors are proved by the fact that the Touring Sports is one of the most efficient estate cars you can buy (with its official fuel economy figures of more than 60mpg), plus the fact that Toyota is the second most reliable car brand (out of 32) according to the 2023 What Car? Reliability Survey.
Read our in-depth Toyota Corolla Touring Sports review
Pros
- Impressively low CO2 emissions on hybrids
- Comfortable ride
- Lots of standard kit
Cons
- Relatively small boot by estate car standards
- So-so infotainment system
- 12.3in digital instrument cluster could be easier to use
Best used convertibles
If you fancy soaking up the rays this summer you'll be wanting a used convertible. Here's a list of our top 10 favourites
BMW 4 Series long-term test
The BMW 4 Series was the winner of our Coupé of the Year award in January, but what's it really like to live with? We're finding out