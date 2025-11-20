Honda Civic long-term test: report 1

Enter the new Honda Civic. A stylish hatchback with a hybrid engine which, on paper at least, seems well suited to my needs.

Few car names go back as far as the 11 generations of the Civic. This latest model was launched a few years ago but was recently facelifted, introducing some subtle cosmetic tweaks inside and out. But in effect, not much changed on this five-star family car, and not much needed to change.

Despite facing stiff competition from family car rivals including the Toyota Corolla and the VW Golf, it was boot space which eventually caused me to choose the Civic. The boot offers 415 litres of space, which is more than the Corolla and the Golf can offer. Not only is this enough for six carry-on suitcases, but if I'm in need of more, I can drop the rear seats and turn my Civic into a small van.