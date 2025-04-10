Fiat Doblo long-term test

Should I choose a nice sports car, perhaps? Maybe a coupe? Or a convertible to make the most of summer? Then reality dawned on me. Because of my ideal requirements for a car, I realised that maybe I shouldn’t be looking at a car at all. I should be looking at a van instead.

Yes, something flash would be nice to drive but it would be pretty useless for my day job.

You see, I need space. And I need something that will offer a massive range between fill-ups to help make my long journeys between shoots as simple as possible.

So if you need a small van you should get a Ford Transit Connect, right? I had assumed this was most people’s train of thought, but I wanted to branch out and sample something less obvious.

There’s no shortage of choice, either. In the small van world, aside from the Transit Connect there’s the Mercedes Citan, Nissan Townstar, Renault Kangoo and VW Caddy Cargo.

But there’s also the Fiat Doblo. It’s essentially the same underneath as the Citroën Berlingo Van, the Peugeot Partner and the Vauxhall Combo Cargo, all being part of the massive Stellantis group of brands – but I wanted to see if some Italian flair could spice up the van world.

After all, the Doblo was updated last year, with a new front end design that spells out the Fiat name on the bumper and, to my eyes, it looks pretty good. The general public seem to agree. I was minding my own business in the supermarket car park the other day when a stranger complimented me on my attractive choice of vehicle. A first for the van world, perhaps?

Maybe this stranger was drawn to the fetching Volare Blue metallic paint I’ve gone for; a £500 option that’s well worth the money in my opinion and helps the Doblo stand out from the countless grey and white vans it shares the road with.