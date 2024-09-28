Best small vans 2024 – tried and tested
They may be small on the outside, but the vans on this list still offer generous load space and a hefty payload allowance...
Whether you're a painter and decorator, a delivery driver or just someone who regularly needs to move more luggage than a standard car can manage, then a small van could be your next best bet.
Small vans are typically no larger than many family cars or executive cars, yet for tradespeople working in the city, are ever-important for manouvering around increasingly busy streets.
Any small van worth its salt will be short enough to fit into the kind of tight parking spaces you'll see in a typical city centre, and narrow enough to fit through width restrictors. The best will also provide a good payload limit, allowing you to carry anything you might wish, along with flexible cargo space and an interior that's comfortable enough for long trips. Plus, they need to offer economical yet powerful engines, along with good visibility.
Our team of experienced road testers have spent hours testing every small van on the market, assessing everything from their performance to their practicality, and from comfort to running costs. And after all that testing, they've determined that the Renault Kangoo is Britain's best small van.
We recognise that the Kangoo might not tick all boxes for all drivers, though, so we've also provided our rundown of what we consider to be the other models that ought to be on your shortlist. Plus, we've named the small van which we think is best avoided.
Strengths
- Spacious interior
- Larger rear loadspace
- Quiet road manners
Weaknesses
- No pull-out glovebox
- No 'Open Sesame' door
- Less storage kit than European versions
The Renault Kangoo name is synonymous with good value among small van drivers, and the latest version – which won the Best Small Van category in our most recent Van and Commercial Vehicle Awards – stays true to that theme, with pricing that remains competitive against rivals, and the promise of plenty of kit on most versions.
We like the Kangoo's spacious interior and large load area, plus the fact that it's quieter on the road than previous models. Indeed, it's more versatile inside than the Ford Transit Connect and Volkswagen Caddy thanks to innovative features like the Easy Inside Rack, which allows you to store longer items, such as ladders, along the roof of the van. We put our verdict to the test by living with one for six months, and it didn’t disappoint.
Strengths
- Great to drive
- Surprisingly spacious
- Appealing price
Weaknesses
- Slightly iffy interior
- Annoying lack of buttons
- More interior storage would be handy
While the original Ford Transit Courier was based on the diminuitive Ford Fiesta, this latest version is based on the Ford Puma small SUV, and that means it's grown dramatically – resulting in more space for both people and cargo.
Indeed, with 2.9m3 of loadspace available, the Transit Courier compares well with rivals including the Citroën Berlingo and Vauxhall Combo Cargo, as well as Ford's own slightly larger Transit Connect.
You can have your Transit Courier with either petrol or diesel power, but it's the latter which we'd recommend for most drivers for its extra low-down pulling power. If you'd rather have a greener choice, then an all-electric Ford E-Transit Courier will be coming soon.
Strengths
- Clean and quiet engines
- Car-like ride and handling
- Impressive residual values
Weaknesses
- Fiddly sliding controls on top trim models
- Poor payload compared to most rivals
- Noticeable amount of road noise
Based on the latest Volkswagen Golf family car, the Volkswagen Caddy has a wealth of safety and driver assistance features that make it enjoyable, safe and relaxing to drive.
Inside the Caddy feels well built, and even though its 10.0in infotainment screen features some confusing menus, it does at least include Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring to keep you in touch with your co-workers.
In terms of practicality, you can get more inside it thank you can in the Ford Transit Connect, but long-wheelbase versions of the Toyota Proace City – as well as its badge-engineered siblings from Citroën, Peugeot and Vauxhall – can hold more still. Our favourite 2.0-litre diesel engine endows the Caddy Cargo with plenty of low-down grunt, and should also help to keep your running costs in check.
Strengths
- Advanced Comfort seats are comfy and supportive
- Drives and handles well
- Class-leading payload and load volume limits
Weaknesses
- Only one side door on shorter M models
- Lack of high roof option limits load heights
- Warranty limited to three years
The Citroën Berlingo is one of four badge-engineered vans that largely share the same qualities. Like its siblings – the Peugeot Partner, Toyota Proace City and Vauxhall Combo Cargo – the Berlingo is decent to drive and can carry an impressive amount of cargo. It also comes fully stocked with safety and assistance kit, and gets the option of a slick automatic gearbox.
Where the Berlingo carries a slight edge over its siblings is with its seats, which are comfy and provide the right kind of support for longer motorway trips. And while most of the materials used inside aren't what you'd call plush, they do at least feel hard-wearing. Enterprise models also come with a cradle which is useful for holding your mobile phone in place.
In terms of engines, the range-topping 1.5-litre diesel engine (called Blue HDi 130) is our top choice, because it has enough power to make easy work of long motorway journeys yet should still be efficient. There's also an electric e-Berlingo van which we've reviewed separately.
Strengths
- Generous base-level equipment
- Enhanced warranty
- Smart and comfortable interior
Weaknesses
- Few optional extras
- Limited choice of engines
- Just two trim levels to choose from
Like its badge-engineered siblings, the Toyota Proace City gets its own styling to help it stand out from the small van crowd, but ultimately impresses in all the same ways as the Berlingo, the Combo Cargo and the Partner. That is to say, it's good to drive, has an interior which feels like it will stand the test of time, and can haul around an impressive amount of cargo.
However, the Proace City comes with more equipment as standard, and while that makes it more expensive than some rivals, it also comes with a better warranty should things go wrong (not that they should, with Toyota consistently being a top performer in our real-world Reliability Surveys). You'll be covered for five years with the Proace City versus three years for the Citroën, Peugeot and Vauxhall, and that gives the Proace City a slight edge here.
As in the Berlingo above, it's the 98bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine which we think will suit most drivers best, but there's a lesser 74bhp of the same engine available too if you want to keep your costs down.
Strengths
- Fine car-like handling and comfort
- Load volumes are impressive
- Payload limits are class-leading
Weaknesses
- Only one side door on shorter Standard models
- No high roof option limits load heights
- Warranty limited to three years
The Peugeot Partner is very similar to the Citroën Berlingo van, Toyota Proace City and Vauxhall Combo Cargo – that means it drives in the same manner as those vans, and that we recommend the same 1.5-litre diesel engine for most buyers.
It's worthy of standing in isolation though, not just because it looks different, but also because Peugeot has morphed its celebrated i-Cockpit design to fit into the small van. This unusual arrangement has you looking over a small steering wheel at the instruments, rather than through it, and in a segment where the driver is often the sole occupier, and therefore the centre of attention, we think it's worth looking at if you want something a little left-field.
Like the rest of Peugeot's van range, the Partner also uses artificial intelligence technology to assist with plotting sat-nav destinations. And if you'd rather go for an electric model, then we've reviewed the e-Partner separately.
Strengths
- Car-based chassis provides fine handling and ride
- Load volume is, in some cases, class-leading
- Optional rugged worksite package adds flexibility
Weaknesses
- Interior is rather staid with lots of hard plastics
- No high roof option limits flexibility
- Entry-level Prime model is basic
Given that it's the final entry into the badge-engineered foursome which also includes the Citroën Berlingo, Peugeot Partner and Toyota Proace City, it won't surprise you to learn that, like those models, the Vauxhall Combo Cargo is good to drive and comes with an economical line-up of engines – there's even the fully electric Vauxhall Combo Electric if you want to go green.
The 98bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine which we think would suit most drivers best offers plenty of pep, even when you've loaded the cargo bay with weight, and it comes with a smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic gearbox
The interior of the Combo Cargo is a very usable, if visually uninspiring, space, with lots of storage options for your odds and ends, and materials which feel like they'll stand up to years of rough work.
While every version of the Combo Cargo comes with decent safety and convenience kit, its price is ultimately higher than is badge-engineered siblings, which is why it comes last out of the four vans here.
Strengths
- Agile handling
- Competitive pricing
- Plenty of standard equipment
Weaknesses
- No electric version
- Payload capacity less than many rivals
- FlexCab models are pricey
If you're looking for a small van with a Ford badge on its bonnet, yet the Ford Transit Courier is just a bit too small for your needs, then the Transit Connect is the next logical step up.
It's a well-rounded van, but shines by being one of the best options in this class to drive – helped by the fact that it shares its underpinnings with cars including the Volkswagen Golf. You can choose between two 2.0-litre diesel engines producing either 101bhp or 120bhp, or a plug-in hybrid model with an official range of up to 74 miles. That could mean you could complete your commute, or your delivery route, without using any petrol.
All versions of the Transit Connect can carry a standard Euro Pallett in the rear, and there's a tota volume of 3.1m3 in the load bay – more than you'll get in the Volkswagen Caddy Cargo, but less than rivals including the Toyota Proace City and Vauxhall Combo Cargo.
We like the Transit Connect's interior, which is well thought out and sturdily constructed, but the infotainment system can be a bit sluggish to respond to your inputs.
Strengths
- MBUX infotainment system
- Lots of space for odds and ends inside
- Unlimited mileage warranty
Weaknesses
- Only one engine option for now
- Poor payload limit
- Premium price
Think of the Mercedes Citan as being the more glamorous cousin to the Renault Kangoo which tops this list. That's because both vans share many of their components under the skin, along with the Nissan Townstar.
That's a good thing for the Citan, which despite only having one engine option at launch feels sprightly on city streets and is pleasantly quiet. The interior is a step above the Renault’s, too, with plenty of soft-touch materials and Mercedes' dazzling MBUX infotainment system, which is loaded with features and looks swish.
In terms of carrying capacity, the Citan again apes its Renault sibling, with a maximum payload of 667kg and being able to tow up to 1500kg.
It's a shame that the Citan misses out on some of the Kangoo's more practical features, though, which combined with a high price stops it from climbing any further up our rankings.
Strengths
- Fun to drive
- Cheap to buy and run
- Surprisingly practical
Weaknesses
- Limited battery range
- Top speed is just 28mph
- Feels unsafe on faster roads
Although the Citroën Ami Cargo isn’t technically a van (rather a quadricycle), its low price and tiny dimensions earn it a place on this list because it serves a particular niche in a way that few rivals can hope to compete with.
The payload limit of 140kg and the 260-litre cargo volume are rather impressive considering its size, and the Ami Cargo – much like the regular Citroën Ami two-seater – is nimble and nippy, proving a hoot to drive around town.
As you might expect, the Ami Cargo's interior is minimalistic, but you still get a heater, a cooling fan, an optional cradle to hold your phone,and a single USB port to keep it charged. Unfortunately, the Ami Cargo’s 46-mile official range and 28mph top speed mean it’s not much good if you want to venture beyond congested urban streets.
And the small van to avoid...
How we choose the best small vans
Our expert team of van reviewers put every small van in the UK through its paces. That plethora of tests, backed up by decades of reviewing expertise, means that when we name the best small vans, it’s a verdict you can rely on.
Key to the quality of our van reviews is that we understand the elements that are vital to small van buyers, so we pay particular attention to the following areas:
Decent payload and carrying capacities are essential, so we see how much we can get into the back of each model – including a standard Euro pallet. We check access to the load area and the lashing or mounting points to secure your cargo. We also look at in-cab storage for drinks and work equipment, awarding extra points for features such as hidden storage trays or a folding front passenger seat.
Long hours behind the wheel require a comfortable and supportive driver’s seat. This must be easily adjustable – along with the steering wheel – to suit drivers of all shapes and sizes. We also measure road and wind noise, as well as engine noise on combustion-engined models, because this is key to long-distance comfort.
Our performance tests aren’t simply about 0-62mph times; they also indicate how well a van delivers its power – providing the muscle to haul you and your cargo along, without costing you a fortune in fuel. Electric vans must provide enough range to let you complete a full day’s work before needing to recharge. We also check each van’s turning circle to ensure that it can fit down tight city streets and narrow roads, and assess ride comfort to check that it can cope with pock-marked UK Tarmac.
While these areas undergo particular scrutiny, we test small vans in every area to ensure our reviews and the most extensive around. You can learn more about those in our dedicated how we test vans feature.