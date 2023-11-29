Van and Commercial Vehicle Awards 2024: Best Small Van

Priced from £21,150 (excl VAT) Fuel economy 50.4- 53.3mpg (WLTP) CO2 emissions 139-147g/km Load space 3.3-4.3m3 Payload 850-987kg Power 94–114bhp Torque 192-199lb ft

They say that if at first you don’t succeed, you should try and try again, and that may well be a mantra that resulted in the latest Renault Kangoo. While previous versions have been distinctly average, making them also-rans in the small van sector, the latest incarnation sits proudly at the top of the class, taking our Best Small Van prize for the second consecutive year.

Like with the previous Kangoo, Renault had some help. The latest version was again co-developed with Mercedes alongside the latest Citan, and it seems the partnership has been rather more fruitful than before, with both vehicles being a significant improvement on what went before, and the resulting Renault topping the class in a number of areas.