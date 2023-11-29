Van and Commercial Vehicle Awards 2024: Best Medium Van

Priced from £32,350 (Excl. VAT) Fuel economy 34mpg CO2 emissions 178g/km Load space 5.8-6-8.3m3 Payload 1100-1350kg Power 108-167bhp Torque 228-286lb ft

Musicians often struggle with their ‘difficult second album’, but that has been no such problem with the new second-generation Ford Transit Custom, which we consider to be a real smash hit. And when the previous incarnation was already the UK’s best-selling van, it seems likely that the new Transit Custom will top the charts once again.

And so it should, such is its depth of talent in each and every area, the most important of which is, of course, its ability to carry cargo. Now, rival van manufacturers will probably point out that the latest Custom actually has less load capacity than its predecessor, with loadspace in the short-wheelbase L1 version dropping from 6.0m3 to 5.8m3, while the long-wheelbase L2 van remains the same at 6.8m3.