Van and Commercial Vehicle Awards 2024: Best Large Electric Van

Price from (excluding VAT) £48,045 Range 196 miles CO2 emissions 0g/km Max load space 15.1m3 Payload kg 1758kg (2091kg Single Chassis Cab) Power 181-265bhp Torque 317lb ft

We’ve already announced the Ford E-Transit as our Best Large Van, and it also happens to be electric, so you don’t need the deductive powers of Sherlock Holmes to figure out that it’d probably also take the plaudits in our Large Electric Van category as well.

And for pretty much all the same basic reasons as before: it’s just brilliant at the business of being a van. It has the ability to transport huge amounts of stuff from place to place with the minimum of fuss or faff, and it does so in the kind of cost-effective manner that’s so essential for businesses. Yes, it’ll cost you a chunk more at the outset than its diesel-powered equivalent, but if you can charge it up at home or at work, it will pay you back over time in reduced running costs.