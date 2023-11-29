Van and Commercial Vehicle Awards 2024: Best Large Van

Let’s take these requirements one-by-one. Large and heavy loads? Well, it’s available as a 3.5-tonne, 3.9-tonne or 4.25-tonne van, with two roof heights and three wheelbase lengths, and with a maximum load area of 15.1m3 and maximum payload of 1758kg. Fuss-free driving manners? It’s the most comfortable, most precise and most powerful van of its type, not to mention the quietest, and with a 68kWh battery housed beneath the floor, it’ll go up to 196 miles between charges.

What about versatility? It may not be available in as many different forms as the regular Ford Transit, but you can still choose from various styles including panel van, double-cab-in-van and chassis cab variants. And affordability? Well, the E-Transit may look expensive next to a diesel-powered alternative, but if used for the right purposes in the right way, it’ll pay the difference back over time – and then some – with lower running costs and servicing bills, especially if you’re able to charge it at home or at work.

Add in a relatively plush driver environment with plenty of storage and a slick 12.0in touchscreen infotainment system borrowed from the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV, and the E-Transit is also one of the most pleasant large vans in which to spend time.

