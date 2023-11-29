Van and Commercial Vehicle Awards 2024: Best Large Van
Last year's overall What Car? Van of the Year, the Ford E-Transit, remains the best choice for big businesses...
Ford E-Transit
Priced from £48,045 (Excl. VAT) Range 196 miles (WLTP) CO2 emissions 0g/km Load space 15.1m3 Payload 1758kg (2091kg Single Chassis Cab) Power 181-265bhp Torque 317lb ft
We were so impressed with the Ford E-Transit last year that we voted it as our overall Van of the Year, so it’s perhaps no surprise that it wins its category once again this year. And for clarity, we’re not talking about the category of Best Large Electric Van right now, we’re talking about the category of Best Large Van, period. The fact that it’s electric is completely by-the-by, and regardless of what powers it, it still has the measure of all the other large vans out there.
Why? Well, because the best large vans not only need to be adept at shifting large, heavy loads in a manner that’s as easy and as fuss-free as possible, but they also need to offer the versatility to suit all manner of different uses, and the financial package to make their use affordable – nay, profitable – for businesses. The E-Transit nails all of these diverse briefs perfectly, and does so in a way that makes it an even more compelling alternative to any of its diesel-powered rivals.
Let’s take these requirements one-by-one. Large and heavy loads? Well, it’s available as a 3.5-tonne, 3.9-tonne or 4.25-tonne van, with two roof heights and three wheelbase lengths, and with a maximum load area of 15.1m3 and maximum payload of 1758kg. Fuss-free driving manners? It’s the most comfortable, most precise and most powerful van of its type, not to mention the quietest, and with a 68kWh battery housed beneath the floor, it’ll go up to 196 miles between charges.
What about versatility? It may not be available in as many different forms as the regular Ford Transit, but you can still choose from various styles including panel van, double-cab-in-van and chassis cab variants. And affordability? Well, the E-Transit may look expensive next to a diesel-powered alternative, but if used for the right purposes in the right way, it’ll pay the difference back over time – and then some – with lower running costs and servicing bills, especially if you’re able to charge it at home or at work.
Add in a relatively plush driver environment with plenty of storage and a slick 12.0in touchscreen infotainment system borrowed from the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV, and the E-Transit is also one of the most pleasant large vans in which to spend time.
