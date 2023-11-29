Van and Commercial Vehicle Awards 2024: Best Van-based MPV

Another area where the ID Buzz has an inherent edge over its van-based rivals is what sits underneath it. Despite the fact that the MPV version does indeed share its underpinnings with the commercial vehicle version, aptly named the ID Buzz Cargo , the term 'van-based MPV’ is something of a misnomer for the ID Buzz, because those underpinnings actually come from Volkswagen’s range of passenger cars.

That makes the ID Buzz considerably more polished to drive than its van-based rivals. Indeed, it blends an impressively comfortable ride with surprisingly stable handling given its size and shape, and although it possesses all the aerodynamic slipperiness of a block of flats, it suppresses wind noise just as well as it does other exterior noises, making it an effortlessly peaceful and serene way to get around. The perky performance you get from its 201bhp rear-mounted electric motor is appealing, too.

And that’s before we’ve got to the ID Buzz’s real strength, one that any good MPV needs, and that’s its incredibly spacious and practical interior, which also happens to have all the character and quality as the rest of the car – plus, it’ll only get more family friendly once the seven-seater version goes on sale. Yes, it’s expensive, but our reigning 2023 Car of the Year feels worth every penny.

