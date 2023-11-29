Van and Commercial Vehicle Awards 2024: Best Small Electric van
Thanks to its mix of value and practicality, the Renault Kangoo E-Tech shows that businesses don't need to make sacrifices on the road to electric...
Renault Kangoo E-Tech
Priced from £33,055 (Excl. VAT) Range 186 miles (WLTP) CO2 emissions 0g/km Load space 3.9–4.9m3 Payload 600-800kg Power 121bhp Torque 221lb ft
Renault defined the small electric van segment with the first-generation Kangoo ZE back in 2011, but in those days, the lack of competition made it easy to stand out. The latest Renault Kangoo E-Tech doesn’t have that luxury, but happily, the French brand has been able to refine and finesse the formula with great success.
As you’d expect, the Kangoo E-Tech is a significant step up from the ZE in every area. Its electric motor has more than double the power, at 121bhp, and it has a third more battery capacity at 45kWh, delivering an official range of 186 miles. The E-Tech can also accept 80kW DC rapid charging, making it capable of adding more than 100 miles of range in less than 30 minutes – if you can find a powerful enough charging point.
Built on new underpinnings co-developed with Mercedes, the Kangoo E-Tech has more space for occupants than its forebear, while retaining its impressive practicality. It is available with a choice of two wheelbase lengths: the standard van has a loadspace measuring 3.9m3, while the long-wheelbase ‘Maxi’ model’s capacity is boosted up to 4.9m3. Payload for the standard Kangoo E-Tech is up to 600kg, while the Maxi versions can carry 800kg. The Kangoo E-Tech also has a class-leading 1500kg towing capacity.
Like we said earlier, competition in the small electric van segment has become a lot more fierce in recent years, not least from the Stellantis stable of vans that includes the Citroen e-Berlingo, Peugeot e-Partner, Toyota Proace City Electric and Vauxhall Combo Electric. True, these can all match the Kangoo E-Tech for range and load-carrying ability, but the Kangoo is nicer to be in – whether as a driver or passenger – and it’s also better to drive.
There’s even more competition from rather more friendly quarters: Mercedes, along with Renault’s alliance partners Nissan, both use exactly the same mechanical components for their eCitan and Townstar electric vans, and both have differentiated themselves from the Kangoo E-Tech with different designs and bespoke interiors. However, we’d still recommend the Renault over its siblings, thanks to its more generous standard equipment, plentiful safety systems, keener pricing and more competitive total cost of ownership.
