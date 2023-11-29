Van and Commercial Vehicle Awards 2024: Best Small Electric van

Priced from £33,055 (Excl. VAT) Range 186 miles (WLTP) CO2 emissions 0g/km Load space 3.9–4.9m3 Payload 600-800kg Power 121bhp Torque 221lb ft

Renault defined the small electric van segment with the first-generation Kangoo ZE back in 2011, but in those days, the lack of competition made it easy to stand out. The latest Renault Kangoo E-Tech doesn’t have that luxury, but happily, the French brand has been able to refine and finesse the formula with great success.

As you’d expect, the Kangoo E-Tech is a significant step up from the ZE in every area. Its electric motor has more than double the power, at 121bhp, and it has a third more battery capacity at 45kWh, delivering an official range of 186 miles. The E-Tech can also accept 80kW DC rapid charging, making it capable of adding more than 100 miles of range in less than 30 minutes – if you can find a powerful enough charging point.