LATEST DEALS:

Home
Awards
Van and Commercial Vehicle Awards 2024: Best Small Electric van
awards

Van and Commercial Vehicle Awards 2024: Best Small Electric van

Thanks to its mix of value and practicality, the Renault Kangoo E-Tech shows that businesses don't need to make sacrifices on the road to electric...

Best Small Electric Van

Renault Kangoo E-Tech

VOTY 2024 logo
Read review
Renault Kangoo E-Tech front - Small Electric Electric Van of the Year

Priced from £33,055 (Excl. VAT) Range 186 miles (WLTP) CO2 emissions 0g/km Load space 3.9–4.9m3 Payload 600-800kg Power 121bhp Torque 221lb ft

Renault defined the small electric van segment with the first-generation Kangoo ZE back in 2011, but in those days, the lack of competition made it easy to stand out. The latest Renault Kangoo E-Tech doesn’t have that luxury, but happily, the French brand has been able to refine and finesse the formula with great success.

As you’d expect, the Kangoo E-Tech is a significant step up from the ZE in every area. Its electric motor has more than double the power, at 121bhp, and it has a third more battery capacity at 45kWh, delivering an official range of 186 miles. The E-Tech can also accept 80kW DC rapid charging, making it capable of adding more than 100 miles of range in less than 30 minutes – if you can find a powerful enough charging point.

Renault Kangoo E-Tech load bay - Small Electric Van of the Year

Built on new underpinnings co-developed with Mercedes, the Kangoo E-Tech has more space for occupants than its forebear, while retaining its impressive practicality. It is available with a choice of two wheelbase lengths: the standard van has a loadspace measuring 3.9m3, while the long-wheelbase ‘Maxi’ model’s capacity is boosted up to 4.9m3. Payload for the standard Kangoo E-Tech is up to 600kg, while the Maxi versions can carry 800kg. The Kangoo E-Tech also has a class-leading 1500kg towing capacity.

Like we said earlier, competition in the small electric van segment has become a lot more fierce in recent years, not least from the Stellantis stable of vans that includes the Citroen e-Berlingo, Peugeot e-Partner, Toyota Proace City Electric and Vauxhall Combo Electric. True, these can all match the Kangoo E-Tech for range and load-carrying ability, but the Kangoo is nicer to be in – whether as a driver or passenger – and it’s also better to drive.

Renault Kangoo E-Tech load bay - Small Electric Van of the Year

There’s even more competition from rather more friendly quarters: Mercedes, along with Renault’s alliance partners Nissan, both use exactly the same mechanical components for their eCitan and Townstar electric vans, and both have differentiated themselves from the Kangoo E-Tech with different designs and bespoke interiors. However, we’d still recommend the Renault over its siblings, thanks to its more generous standard equipment, plentiful safety systems, keener pricing and more competitive total cost of ownership.

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here

See all of our Van and Commercial Vehicle Awards winners >>

Van Awards

Category winners

Small van
Renault Kangoo front with logo - Small Van of the Year
Medium van
Ford Transit Custom front with logo - Medium Van of the Year
Large van
Ford E-Transit front with logo - Large Van of the Year
Small electric van
Renault Kangoo E-Tech front with logo - Small Electric Electric Van of the Year
Medium electric van
Vauxhall Vivaro Electric front with logo - Medium Electric Van of the Year
Large electric van
Ford E-Transit side with logo - Large Electric Van of the Year
Pick-up truck
Ford Ranger front with logo - Pick-up of the Year
Van-based MPV
Volkswagen ID Buzz front with logo - Van-based MPV of the Year
Campervan
Mercedes V-Class Marco Polo front with logo - Camper Van of the Year
Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2023

IPSO