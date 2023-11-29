Van and Commercial Vehicle Awards 2024: Best Campervan

And once you get to where you’re going, you’ll be living a life of comparative luxury. While rivals have interior materials and finishes that echo their commercial-vehicle roots, the V-Class feels almost as posh as any other big Mercedes. So sophisticated are your surroundings, in fact, that you might even be fooled into thinking that you’d decided to stay in some bijou boutique hotel instead.

The two chairs up front swivel around and face the two-seat rear bench to form a spacious and comfortable living area, and the Marco Polo has as many mod cons as your average Airbnb, too, with a fridge, two-burner gas hob and sink. And when it’s time to turn in, the rear bench tumbles down easily to form one double bed, while the roof raises electrically to reveal another. So, the Marco Polo is as brilliant at the destination as it is for the journey.

And while it’s already top of its class, an imminent facelift means the Marco Polo is soon to get even better, with a vastly upgraded widescreen infotainment system and even more luxury touches.

