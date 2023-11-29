Van and Commercial Vehicle Awards 2024: Best Pick-up Truck

Priced from £28,275 (excl. VAT) Fuel economy 33.6mpg C02 emissions 220g/km Payload 1045-1200kg Power 168bhp Torque 299lb ft

Success is no guarantee of excellence – just look at the viewing figures for Gogglebox for proof of that – but happily, that’s not a notion that applies to the Ford Ranger. Yes, it’s the UK’s best-selling pick-up truck, and has been for a number of years, but that’s because it deserves to be.

The latest incarnation of the Ranger is even more deserving of its sales success than ever. Its chunky Tonka-toy styling – largely borrowed from the enormous Ford F-150 truck from across the Atlantic – immediately gives it a level of desirability that rivals can’t even hope to match, and that’s without upgrading to the higher-end (and pricey) Wildtrak models that have become popular with thanks to their big wheels, chrome garnishes and fancy interiors. In fact, the lower-end XL and XLT models are, as well as being cheaper, the better-rounded working models overall.