Van and Commercial Vehicle Awards 2024: Best Medium Electric Van

And if you’re also worried that having the same electric drive system as the Corsa Electric small car might leave you short of go, then again, you needn’t. Despite the stark difference in size and weight between the two vehicles, the Vivaro still feels perky enough thanks to the electric motor’s instant torque and the smooth, uninterrupted electric power delivery. The absence of a diesel engine also helps towards an impressive level of overall refinement, while the Viviaro stays comfortable and easy to drive in most situations.

Worried about range? Well, fear not, because the Vivaro does a decent job here, too. Two battery options are offered, the 50kWh one giving an official range of 143 miles, while the 75kWh delivers a theoretical 205 miles, which again, are competitive figures. You can also rapid-charge at up to 100kW, meaning that if you can find a powerful enough public charger, a 0-80% top-up will take either 30 minutes or 45 minutes, respectively.