Best electric vans 2024 – charged, tried and tested
The number of electric vans available to buy is growing, but which ones offer the right blend of range and practicality to make you go green, and which are the loose connections? Here we list the...
If you thought that electric power would never make sense in a van, prepare to think again, because electric vans now come in more shapes and sizes – and at more price points – than ever before, making it easy for businesses to go green. And while you might think that such vehicles only make sense in the city, the best come with the kind of range you'd expect to see in an electric car, meaning long-distance deliveries need not be out of the question.
So far this year, electric van sales have jumped by more than 30% over the previous twelve months, showing the rapid growth in the market. It's important, then, to seperate the best electric vans from the worst models.
That's why our experienced team of van reviewers and road testers apply the same rigorous standards of testing to every electric van on the market, whether it's driving them back to back against key rivals on the same stretches of road, or seeing how much cargo they can carry. And having spent thousands of hours at the wheel of a growing roster of electric vans, we think the best in the business is the Renault Master E-Tech.
In this story we'll reveal why we think the Master E-Tech is the cream of the crop, and name the other electric vans we think might suit your business needs. We'll also reveal which electric van you should avoid, and answer some of your most common questions regarding electric vans.
Remember, if you want more information on any of the vans featured here, you can follow the links through to our in-depth reviews.
1. Renault Master E-Tech
What Car? rating 5 stars
Renault has plenty of experience in electric vans, and its largest model, the Renault Master E-Tech, is also its best. And when being the best means beating rivals including the Ford e-Transit and Maxus eDeliver 9, that's an impressive feat.
But then, the Master E-Tech is a very impressive van. The 87kWh battery pack offers an official range of up to 285 miles, meaning longer journeys don't need to be out of the question. and while the 138bhp motor may be down on power compared with some rivals, it still offers perfectly fine performance in or out of town.
Then there's the cargo space it offers, with most versions bettering both the e-Transit and the Mercedes eSprinter on a like-for-like basis. Plus, the 3.5-tonne variant leads the large van pack with a limit of 1125kg. If that's not enough, then the Master E-Tech is rated to tow up to 2500kg.
Those abilities mean that owners of the Master E-Tech don't need to compromise on practicality by going green. And for those reasons, we named the Master E-Tech as our Electric Van of the Year at our most recent Van and Commercial Vehicle Awards.
Strengths Super-competitive pricing | Huge cargo area | Well equipped and comfortable
Weaknesses More expensive than diesel versions | Performance is fine rather than impressive | No extra-long versions
Read our full Renault Master E-Tech review >>
2. Ford E-Transit Custom
What Car? rating 5 stars
The larger Ford E-Transit is a former Van of the Year, so it stands to reason that bringing the same know-how to the smaller Ford Transit Custom would create something truly special. And it is, with the Ford E-Transit Custom's 64kWh (usable capacity) battery offering an official range of uop to 209 miles – more than is offered by the rival Vauxhall Vivaro Electric.
Unlike some rivals, there are multiple power outputs to choose from too. Most versions of the E-Transit Custom will be powered by a 134bhp motor, which makes for easy progress on most roads, while the 215bhp version is quicker still. Then there's the hot MS-RT model, which can sprint to 62mph in around seven seconds courtesy of its 281bhp output.
Of course, the E-Transit Custom doesn't skimp on business credentials either, because its load bay is every bit as usable as that of its combustion-engined sibling. That means it can carry longer items than the Vivaro Electric, as well as more weight. The towing limit is an impressive 2300kg, too.
Strengths Class-leading load volume | Impressive electric range | Innovative body style options
Weaknesses Only one side door | No high roof option | Dashboard design is a little too minimalist
Read our full Ford E-Transit Custom review >>
3. Ford E-Transit
What Car? rating 5 stars
The Ford Transit is consistently one of Britain's best-selling vans, and the all-electric E-Transit offers a compelling proposition to go green – with a long electric range of up to 196 miles between charges, agile handling that makes it feel smaller than it really is to drive, and a spacious yet practical interior.
This largest electric Transit makes good sense for fleets, too, because it will cost you less to buy than some rivals, including the Mercedes eSprinter , and is about on par with the Renault Master E-Tech. The Ford is better than either of those models to drive, however.
There are two power outputs to choose from, and even the entry-level 181bhp model offers plenty of punch. The top-rated 261bhp model feels quicker than any large van has a right to.
Strengths Staggering power | Attractive infotainment | Huge range of body types
Weaknesses May be too fast for some fleets | High rear step | Two-stage regenerative braking takes some getting used to
Read our full Ford E-Transit review >>
4. Renault Kangoo E-Tech
What Car? rating 5 stars
The Kangoo E-Tech takes everything that we like about the regular Renault Kangoo, and adds in the potential for low running costs thanks to electric power.
The result is a decent electric range of up to 186 miles according to official tests, and plenty of punch thanks to its 121bhp electric motor. The Kangoo E-Tech handles very well despite carrying around a heavy battery pack, and we appreciated that there are three levels of regenerative braking to choose from, so you can decide how much of your braking energy is put back into the battery to extend your tidy. It also rides better than the rival Peugeot e-Partner and Vauxhall Combo Electric .
We also like that most volumes are able to carry decent load volumes, while innovations such as Renault's Easy Inside Rack – which allows you to carry longer items like ladders on the inside of the van rather than the outside – increase everyday practicality.
Strengths Good electric range | Powerful motor | Spacious passenger and load compartments
Weaknesses Lacking on some options until crew cab version arrives | Slightly more expensive than some rivals
Read our full Renault Kangoo E-Tech review >>
5. Mercedes eCitan
What Car? rating 5 stars
If you like the look of the Renault Kangoo E-Tech above, but would rather have a premium badge on your van's bonnet, then the Mercedes eCitan should be your next logical stepping stone. That's because it's twinned with both the Kangoo and the Nissan Townstar EV, so shares many of the same virtues as those vans.
That means you get the same nippy 121bhp electric motor and 45kWh battery, which in the eCitan is good for an official range of 174 miles. And while the Kangoo E-Tech has slightly more space available for drivers to store their odds and ends, the eCitan counters with a better infotainment system, with Mercedes MBUX software provin
g to be flash to look at and quick to respond to your inputs.
You'll pay more for an eCitan than you will for most rivals, but if you value high-end comfort, we think it's a price worth paying.
Strengths Quiet yet comfortable | Roomy interior | High levels of safety
Weaknesses Limited equipment on base trim |More expensive than rivals
Read our full Mercedes eCitan review >>
6. Nissan Townstar EV
What Car? rating 5 stars
Nissan certainly knows a thing or two about building electric cars, but the Townstar Electric aims to show that van drivers can benefit from green power too. It swaps combustion power for a 45kWh battery and a 121bhp electric motor which provides peppy performance, and enough range to officially cover 183 miles between charges.
The Townstar EV has the edge over rival small electric vans such as the Citroën e-Berlingo when it comes to driving dynamics, feeling more agile even when fully loaded, while the interior impresses with plenty of upmarket materials and creature comforts. We just wish the infotainment system had a higher-resolution screen.
As with all Nissan vans, the Townstar EV comes with a five-year warranty, while its battery is covered for eight years. Speaking of the battery, charging it from 15-80% can take as little as 37 minutes if you use an 80kW rapid charger.
Strengths Smart interior | Five-year standard warranty | Comfortable and easy to drive
Weaknesses Poor infotainment system |Only top trim gets full safety kit | No fast charging option on base models
Read our full Nissan Townstar EV review >>
=7. Toyota Proace City Electric
What Car? rating 4 stars
The Toyota Proace City Electric is part of a badge-engineered foursome of electric vans, with the Citroen e-Berlingo, Fiat e-Doblo, Peugeot e-Partner and Vauxhall Combo Electric sharing its parts and attributes.
Just like its siblings, the Proace City Electric has a decent electric range which officially allows it to travel for up to 171 miles between charges, while drawing energy from its 50kWh battery.
The single 134bhp electric motor is punchy, too, providing plenty of power even when it's loaded up with people and items. That the Proace City also comes with lots of kit and has the backing of Toyota's excellent warranty scheme in case anything goes wrong completes a very tempting package.
Strengths Long equipment list | Rapid charging | Excellent scheme warranty
Weaknesses Small door mirrors | Limited choice of bodies | Expensive up-front cost
Read our full Toyota Proace City Electric review >>
=7. Citroën e-Berlingo Van
What Car? rating 4 stars
As you might expect, many of the e-Berlingo's qualities are shared with its siblings from Fiat, Peugeot, Toyota and Vauxhall. Where the e-Berlingo has the edge over those models, however, is with a keen price. Indeed, it represents something of a bargan in the electric van class.
Add in that the e-Berlingo comes loaded with kit, offers all the space you could want and is decent to drive, and it's easy to recommend. In fact, only its small door mirrors and the lack of a high roof variant stop it from rising any higher up our rankings.
Strengths Low running costs | Rapid charging | Well thought out load space
Weaknesses Small door mirrors | No high roof variant
Read our full Citroën e-Berlingo Van review >>
=7. Fiat e-Doblo
What Car? rating 4 stars
Fiat has taken more trouble than most to make the e-Doblo stand out from the pack, including offering buyers a number of options packages to allow you to tailor the van for specific uses. Among those is the Worksite Kit pack, which increases the van's ground clearance, adds extra engine protection and reinforced tyres for extra protection over rough terrain. Then there's the Access and Go pack, which brings keyless entry and wireless phone charging, and the Winter Pack which adds a heated steering wheel and heat pump.
Elsewhere, driving the e-Doblo feels much the same as any of its badge-engineered siblings, which is to say it feels competent if not outstanding. The ride comfort is slightly firm, for example, and the steering is pleasantly sharp.
There's a decent amount of storage space in the cab, and loadspace for cargo in the rear is good – matching the non-electric Ford Transit Connect for capacity.
Strengths Punchy performance | Competitive payload | Good interior layout
Weaknesses Rivals have a more comfortable ride | Limited cab storage | Top trim is pricey
Read our full Fiat e-Doblo review >>
=7. Peugeot e-Partner
What Car? rating 4 stars
Like its badge-engineered siblings, the Peugeot e-Partner is good to drive, has a long range and offers plenty of space for anything you might wish to haul around. It's also pleasantly quiet on the move, partly thanks thanks to the lack of a combustion engine, but also thanks to lots of sound-deadening materials being used to separate you from the outside world.
Where the e-Partner differs from its stablemates, is inside, where you get the same i-Cockpit layout that features Peugeot cars. With that, you looking over a small steering wheel at the instrument cluster, rather than through it. It takes some getting used to, and won't be for everyone, but works well enough once you've set up your ideal driving position.
Strengths Low running costs | Rapid charging | Well thought out load space
Weaknesses Small door mirrors | No high roof variant
Read our full Peugeot e-Partner review >>
=7. Vauxhall Combo Electric Cargo
Star rating 4
The same strengths that make the Citroën e-Relay, Fiat e-Doblo, Peugeot e-Partner and Toyota Proace City Electric so recommendable to those looking for a small electric van also apply to the Vauxhall Combo Electric.
Namely, that means it's decent to drive, with the same 50kWh battery and 134bhp electric motor which features in its siblings providing a good range and peppy performance – even if you've loaded it to the gunwhales with people and luggage.
Like its siblings, it struggles in not offering the plethora of body styles which appeal to larger fleets, but for drivers who need to move a reasonable amount of load in the city, the Combo Electric makes a good choice.
Strengths Fast charging | Good storage
Weaknesses Dynamic trim is basic | Sibling vans from Citroën, Peugeot and Toyota receive more kit
Read our full Vauxhall Combo Electric review >>
FAQs
If you're looking for the electric van which can travel the furthest on a single charge, then the answer is the Volkswagen ID Buzz Cargo . With an official range of up to 276 miles, and the ability to charge from 5-80% in half an hour if you use the fastest charging points, it's ideally suited to drivers needing to go further afield. We like the Buzz Cargo's intelligent driver assistance systems and that it's pleasant compared to drive, but its payload is only modest for the class, and it's expensive with electric rivals.
The best small electric van is the Renault Kangoo E-Tech. It's based on our reigning Small Van of the Year , the Renault Kangoo , but swaps that van's combustion engines for an electric motor and battery. Officially, the Kangoo E-Tech can take you up to 186 miles between charges, but you're likely to see closer to 160 miles in real-world conditions. It's slightly more expensive to buy than some rivals, but offers lots of space and decent load volumes.
Our reigning champion in the electric van market is the Renault Master E-Tech. Not only does it offer a long range and excellent carrying capacity, but it's reasonably priced and comes with a huge roster of safety and driver assistance kit. For businesses looking to go green, it's our top choice, and was named as our Best Electric Van at the most recent What Car? Van and Commercial Vehicle Awards.
Yes, electric vans can be a lot cheaper to run than traditional diesel-engined models, but you'll get the biggest bang for your buck if you can charge them up either at home or at work. That's because using a charger at those places rather than relying on the public charging network means you can schedule your charging for when the energy prices are cheapest, meaning it can cost just a few pounds to top up your battery.
E-Van is a term some van makers have begun using to describe their electified models. In practical terms, an E-Van can refer to a van which is either fully electric or a plug-in hybrid . And since there aren't many of the former, most buyers can take the term E-Van to mean an electric van.
How we choose the best electric vans
Our list of the best electric vans you can buy is continually updated, following a continual programme of testing and retesting every model on the market.
That full regime is fully outlined in our how we test vans feature, but because our expert reviewers understand that the needs of the electric van buyer are often different to those choosing a petrol or diesel-powered van, we pay special attention to the following areas:
Electric vans are best suited to congested urban roads, so our testers consider how they tackle the kind of rough, broken Tarmac and speed humps drivers will encounter every day. Refinement is key to staying safe and relaxed on the road, so we assess road and wind noise, plus any acoustic interference from the suspension. Electric vans will lose marks for interior bangs or rattles, too.
Key to the ability of any van is its practicality and cargo-carrying capacity. That means we measure the outright capacity, and compare its payloads with rivals – both electric and combustion – to ensure it’ll be suited to your needs. We also assess how far – and how easily – all doors open, the height of the cargo floor. Extra marks go to vans with features that make life easier, such as a load-through bulkhead or electrically opening side doors.
Not only will we tell you how many miles an electric van will travel on a charge using official figures, but we’ll also confirm how many miles you can realistically expect in the real world. We examine the time it’ll take to charge from home and rapid public chargers, and assess the tech that might help you travel farther or charge faster. Crucially, we compare these figures with rival models..
These are just some of the tests every van goes through before it’ll be given the definitive What Car? rating. Our feature outlines how we test vans.