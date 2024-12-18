Best electric vans 2024 – charged, tried and tested

If you thought that electric power would never make sense in a van, prepare to think again, because electric vans now come in more shapes and sizes – and at more price points – than ever before, making it easy for businesses to go green. And while you might think that such vehicles only make sense in the city, the best come with the kind of range you'd expect to see in an electric car, meaning long-distance deliveries need not be out of the question.

So far this year, electric van sales have jumped by more than 30% over the previous twelve months, showing the rapid growth in the market. It's important, then, to seperate the best electric vans from the worst models.

That's why our experienced team of van reviewers and road testers apply the same rigorous standards of testing to every electric van on the market, whether it's driving them back to back against key rivals on the same stretches of road, or seeing how much cargo they can carry. And having spent thousands of hours at the wheel of a growing roster of electric vans, we think the best in the business is the Renault Master E-Tech.