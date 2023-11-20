All new Renault Kangoo E-Tech: get that Kangoo attitude

Range to go the distance

Renault helped bring electric mobility to the masses in 2012 with the launch of the all-electric Renault ZOE passenger car.

Today, Renault offers an expanded range of all-electric road cars – like the Megane E-Tech – and has taken learnings from these (and even its involvement in Formula 1) to fine tune and hone the Renault Kangoo E-Tech 100% electric van for small business and fleet needs.

Thanks to its advanced 44kWh lithium-ion battery, the Kangoo E-Tech offers up to 186 miles[1] of range on one charge. That’s roughly the distance between London and Sheffield!

When it comes to charging, the Kangoo E-Tech makes things simple. If you have a wallbox at home, the Kangoo E-Tech will take roughly seven hours to charge – meaning you’ll have a full battery each and every morning. Beat that, diesel!

If you need to top-up on the go, simply use the MyRenault App[2] (more on that in a moment) or the onboard EasyLink navigation system to find your nearest 80kW DC rapid charger to charge your Kangoo E-Tech to 80% is as little as 42 minutes[3] – just enough time for a coffee and a bite to eat between jobs.

The MyRenault App[2] makes charging even easier. Download the app to your smartphone or tablet and you can find your nearest rapid charger, check your Kangoo E-Tech’s battery level, plan the most range-efficient route to your next destination and even schedule overnight charging to make the most of ultra-cheap energy rates.