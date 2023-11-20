All new Renault Kangoo E-Tech: get that Kangoo attitude
With up to 186 miles of range*, vast amount of load space and a wealth of next-generation technology, Renault’s all-electric van can help you work smarter than ever...
With the all new Renault Kangoo E-Tech 100% electric van, Renault has built on more than a decade of all-electric expertise to craft a versatile and compact commercial vehicle – one that’s packed with next-generation technology to help fleets and businesses work harder (and smarter) than ever before.
It offers up to 186 miles[1] of all-electric range from its 44kWh battery, while its bespoke all-electric underpinnings help it deliver big-van space in an urban-friendly package. The result is up to 4.2m3 of load capacity in the back (enough for a Euro pallet) and a payload of up to 800kg – helped in part thanks to a gross vehicle weight of up to 2490kg and 245Nm of instant electric torque.
Up front, the cab of the Kangoo E-Tech doubles up as a mobile office and is laden with a wealth of advanced safety and connected infotainment technology that lets you enjoy your favourite media and plan your working days more efficiently.
Oh, and the Kangoo E-Tech even scooped Best Small Van at the 2023 What Car? Van Awards for good measure.
Discover Renault Kangoo E-Tech 100% electric
Range to go the distance
Renault helped bring electric mobility to the masses in 2012 with the launch of the all-electric Renault ZOE passenger car.
Today, Renault offers an expanded range of all-electric road cars – like the Megane E-Tech – and has taken learnings from these (and even its involvement in Formula 1) to fine tune and hone the Renault Kangoo E-Tech 100% electric van for small business and fleet needs.
Thanks to its advanced 44kWh lithium-ion battery, the Kangoo E-Tech offers up to 186 miles[1] of range on one charge. That’s roughly the distance between London and Sheffield!
When it comes to charging, the Kangoo E-Tech makes things simple. If you have a wallbox at home, the Kangoo E-Tech will take roughly seven hours to charge – meaning you’ll have a full battery each and every morning. Beat that, diesel!
If you need to top-up on the go, simply use the MyRenault App[2] (more on that in a moment) or the onboard EasyLink navigation system to find your nearest 80kW DC rapid charger to charge your Kangoo E-Tech to 80% is as little as 42 minutes[3] – just enough time for a coffee and a bite to eat between jobs.
The MyRenault App[2] makes charging even easier. Download the app to your smartphone or tablet and you can find your nearest rapid charger, check your Kangoo E-Tech’s battery level, plan the most range-efficient route to your next destination and even schedule overnight charging to make the most of ultra-cheap energy rates.
Clever cargo space
Unlike a traditionally powered van with a bulky engine and gearbox, the Renault Kangoo E-Tech 100% electric utilises a compact motor design and floor-mounted batteries to truly maximise interior space – creating a van that works as hard as possible for your business. And with a gross vehicle weight ranging from 2230kg to 2490kg and 245Nm of instant electric torque, it has all the heft and grunt to haul even the biggest loads.
In medium wheelbase guise, the Kangoo E-Tech offers up to 3.3m3 of load capacity and boasts a payload of up to 608kg; perfect for the needs of last-mile delivery drivers. For businesses and fleets that need more space and pulling power, the long wheelbase version increases load capacity to 4.2m3 (enough for a Euro pallet) and payload jumps to a whopping 764kg.
The space maximisation continues in the cabin in the form of 44 litres of clever storage capacity, including 21.8 litres of overhead storage – perfect for hard hats and tools.
Renault’s advanced technology
For modern business and fleet customers, vans are no longer simply workhorses that need to haul big loads from A to B. Now, they need to be intelligent vehicles that keep their drivers connected throughout the day. Thankfully, the Renault Kangoo E-Tech 100% electric delivers.
Up front, the cabin doubles up as a mobile office thanks to a fold-down writing tablet[4] and multiple USB-C ports that keep your devices topped up throughout the day. You also get a wealth of next-generation technology – such as a high-definition 8.0in touchscreen and an optional 10in digital driver’s display, while wireless Apple CarPlay®TM and Android AutoTM mirroring make finding all your favourite music, podcasts and apps easy.
The Kangoo E-Tech also comes with up to 20 advanced driver assistance systems[5] that help make every journey smoother and safer. Systems such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, active emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, driver attention warning and rear parking sensors all come as standard.
Finally, the Kangoo E-Tech can be fully customised to suit any business thanks to a wealth of Renault-approved accessories that can fine tune your van to your exacting needs. These include an aluminium roof rack capable of transporting up to 100kg easily and safely, a swan-neck towbar and ultra-durable rubber floor mats.
So, with up to 186 miles[1] of all-electric range, vast amounts of load space and next-generation technology that can keep you connected throughout the day, those are all the ways the Renault Kangoo E-Tech 100% electric can help you work smarter and harder than ever before.
Discover Renault Kangoo E-Tech 100% electric
*[1] Range based on WLTP test data. Actual real world driving results may vary depending on factors including the starting charge of the battery, accessories fitted after registration, weather conditions, driving styles and vehicle load. The official fuel consumption figures in mpg (l/100km) for all new Renault Kangoo Van E-Tech 100% electric MWB are: N/A and CO emissions are 0g/km.
[2] Compatible device required.
[3] With a new Kangoo Van E-Tech Electric EV45 DC80 kW start or advance with a standard DC 80 kW charger. Charging time may vary depending on conditions including charger type and condition, battery temperature and ambient temperature at point of use. For more on factors affecting charging time and charger availability visit www.renault.co.uk/enginesinnovation/electric-charging-and-range.
[4] Optional feature available at an additional fee on Extra version.
[5] It is your responsibility to stay alert, drive safely and be always in control of the vehicle. Driver assistance features have speed and other limitations and should not be solely relied on.
