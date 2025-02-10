New Renault Trafic leads reinvented electric van range
Rebooted Renault Trafic, Estafette and Goelette vans on sale from 2026 – here's what you need to know...
Renault has dug into its heritage for the launch of three new and completely reimagined vans, which will go on sale in 2026.
The electric van family comprises the large Estafette E-Tech delivery van, the Renault Trafic E-Tech panel van and the Goelette E-Tech which will be available as a chassis cab, box and tipper – and a longer list of conversions will be available. It is likely they will go on sale in that order, and in relatively quick succession.
Renault is yet to confirm technical specifications, including ranges and battery sizes, but the firm’s design chief confirmed that the vans won’t offer an “extreme” range because it’s not needed for the repeatable journeys on the urban routes the vehicles are best suited.
The vans are based on a ‘skateboard’ underpinnings, which allow a wide range of sizes and configurations, and are built around what Renault calls a Software Defined Vehicle architecture (SDV).
This means that rather than using multiple connected computers to operate, the vehicles are based around a central unit. As well as reducing complexity, the computer will provide myriad connected services which can interpret logistics data to maximise vehicle uptime. A Renault insider told What Car? that the technologies could result in a 30% reduction in usage costs.
These connected features, which could utilise over-the-air update tech, will be able to seek out parking spaces and provide weather information, making it easier and more convenient for owners and operators.
Renault's philosophy is similar to the approach taken by Kia with its forthcoming range of commercial vehicles. Like Renault, these share a common platform, with a range of bodystyles. Here the Kia PV5 is comparable to the Trafic, and the PV5 will rival the Renault Master.
New Renault Trafic E-Tech electric panel van
The Renault Trafic E-Tech is comparable in size with the current Renault Trafic, but with a longer wheelbase and shorter front and rear overhangs, it may offer greater cargo capacity – although official figures are yet to be announced.
It has a similar turning circle to the Renault Clio, making tight manoeuvres easy, and at 1.9m tall, it will allow access to many height-restricted car parks. As with the current Trafic, the new medium van will be available in short and long wheelbases, and there will be a passenger version which could provide up to nine seats.
The exterior design is defined by extensive use of LED lighting, a rear spoiler which is designed to maximise efficiency and protective plastic cladding . There are a pair of asymmetric doors at the rear.
Inside, buyers can expect a robust dashboard layout, and the Trafic is fitted with a pair of large screens which can be branded in a business fleet’s corporate colours.
The new Renault Trafic E-Tech will replace the current electric van, although it's likely that today's combustion-powered versions will remain on sale. Despite the new technology, it's expected that the new van will be priced in-line with the the current vehicle, so expect a £37,000 price tag (excl. VAT).
Renault Goelette E-Tech electric chassis cab
Three versions of the Renault Goelette will be available: a box van (pictured), tipper and as a chassis cab which paves the way for a wide range of conversions – which could feasibly include a campervan.
From the front bumper to the rear bulkhead, the Goelette is very similar to the new Trafic, so we expect it will have a similar tech-led interior. Behind the cab, the chassis platform has been designed to accept a “virtually infinite” range of fittings and features tailored to the customer’s specific needs.
Renault Estafette E-Tech electric delivery van
The Renault Estafette is likely to be the first of the trio to go on sale and marks the return of the iconic name, not seen since 1980. It’s a little longer and a little narrower than the shortest Renault Master, but is aimed squarely at the last-mile delivery market. The back of the large van allows an adult to stand upright in the cargo area, and a walk-through bulkhead means the driver can gain access to the back without leaving the vehicle.
Both front doors slide open and can close automatically and running boards making it easier for the driver to climb in and out – something Renault’s design chief, Laurens van den Acker, said can easily happen 150 times a day.
The rear door is a roller-shutter arrangement, reducing the amount of space required to open over traditional side-hinged arrangements.
Like the new Trafic, prices are yet to be announced, but costs are likely to be in-line with the Master E-Tech, suggesting a starting point of £39,000 (excl. VAT).
