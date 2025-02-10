New Renault Trafic leads reinvented electric van range

Renault has dug into its heritage for the launch of three new and completely reimagined vans, which will go on sale in 2026.

The electric van family comprises the large Estafette E-Tech delivery van, the Renault Trafic E-Tech panel van and the Goelette E-Tech which will be available as a chassis cab, box and tipper – and a longer list of conversions will be available. It is likely they will go on sale in that order, and in relatively quick succession.

Renault is yet to confirm technical specifications, including ranges and battery sizes, but the firm’s design chief confirmed that the vans won’t offer an “extreme” range because it’s not needed for the repeatable journeys on the urban routes the vehicles are best suited.