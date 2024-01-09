Kia to enter van market with electric PV5

In the EV9, a 95kWh (usable capacity) battery provides a range of up to 349 miles. For context, the PV5-rivalling Ford E-Transit Custom van can manage 236 miles between charges.

Uniquely, the PV5 could eventually be a van, a taxi and a people carrier all in one, because its rear portion features swappable ‘life modules’ which sit behind the fixed driver cab using electro-magnetic and mechanical locks. That means the PV5 could function as a medium van during the week, and then as family transport at the weekend – most likely with the help of a dealer in between to swap its body.

At launch, however, the PV5 will be available in the van, high-roof and chassis cab forms more familiar to van drivers.

The fixed driver area of the PV5 features digital instruments, and a large infotainment screen spanning the width of the interior. The front passenger seat can be removed depending on the use case of the van.

Although prices are yet to be confirmed, Kia is said to be targeting an entry price of around £30,600 – less than you’d pay for the Renault Kangoo E-Tech small electric van today, without VAT.