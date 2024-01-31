Best small vans 2024 – tried and tested

Towns and cities are increasingly busy places, so having the right van to get you in and get the job done is ever-more important.

Small vans – or city vans as they’re often called – need to be short enough to fit into tight parking spaces and narrow enough to slot through width restrictions. But they also need to provide a good payload limits, plenty of cargo space and wide-opening doors allowing you to move anything you might need. Economical yet powerful engines are essential, as is good overall visibility and a comfortable interior.

So, lots to go on, then. The good news is that our team of expert van reviewer have loaded up every small van on the market, driven it around town and on the open road and crunched the numbers to determine the very best small vans on the market. And following that comprehensive testing, we have determined the Renault Kangoo to be the very best you can buy right now.