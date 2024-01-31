Best small vans 2024 – tried and tested
Small vans are gaining popularity among delivery drivers and owner-operators alike, but which ones should you buy? Here, we name the best options, and reveal the one to avoid...
Towns and cities are increasingly busy places, so having the right van to get you in and get the job done is ever-more important.
Small vans – or city vans as they’re often called – need to be short enough to fit into tight parking spaces and narrow enough to slot through width restrictions. But they also need to provide a good payload limits, plenty of cargo space and wide-opening doors allowing you to move anything you might need. Economical yet powerful engines are essential, as is good overall visibility and a comfortable interior.
So, lots to go on, then. The good news is that our team of expert van reviewer have loaded up every small van on the market, driven it around town and on the open road and crunched the numbers to determine the very best small vans on the market. And following that comprehensive testing, we have determined the Renault Kangoo to be the very best you can buy right now.
But we recognise that the Kangoo might not tick all boxes for all drivers, so we've also provided our rundown of what we consider to be the other models that ought to be on your shortlist. But if you're looking for something with even lower running costs, check out our rundown of the best electric vans.
1. Renault Kangoo
What Car? rating 5 stars
The Renault Kangoo name is synonymous with good value among small van drivers, and the latest version – which won the Best Small Van category in our most recent Van and Commercial Vehicle Awards – stays true to that theme, with pricing that remains competitive against rivals, and the promise of plenty of kit on most versions. We like the Kangoo's spacious interior and large load area, plus the fact that it's quieter on the road than previous models. Indeed, it's more versatile inside than the Ford Transit Connect and Volkswagen Caddy thanks to innovative features like the Easy Inside Rack, which allows you to store longer items, such as ladders, along the roof of the van. We put our verdict to the test by living with one for six months, and it didn’t disappoint.
For Spacious interior | Larger rear loadspace | Quiet road manners
Against No pull-out glovebox | No side-opening door | Less storage than on European versions
Read our full Renault Kangoo review
2. Ford Transit Courier
What Car? rating 5 stars
The Ford Transit Courier shares is underpinnings with the Ford Fiesta, which makes it a first-rate van to drive, but more importantly, its loadspace is three times the size of most car-derived rivals. Excellent build quality and particularly low fuel consumption make this small van a great choice for anyone requiring only a small payload – in fact, it's our reigning Best Compact Van champion. But you'll need to be quick if this model appeals, because it's about to be replaced. The 2024 Transit Courier is available now with a choice of petrol and diesel engines – and will be joined by the all-electric Ford e-Transit Courier later in the year.
For Excellent handling | Comfortable | Well equipped above base models
Against Very compact size means limited practicality | Low payload for a van
Read our full Ford Transit Courier review
3. Volkswagen Caddy Cargo
What Car? rating 5 stars
Based on the latest Volkswagen Golf family car, the Volkswagen Caddy has a wealth of safety and driver assistance features that make it enjoyable, safe and relaxing to drive. Inside the Caddy feels well built, and even though its 10.0in infotainment screen features some confusing menus, it does at least include Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring to keep you in touch with your co-workers. In terms of practicality, you can get more inside it thank you can in the Ford Transit Connect, but long-wheelbase versions of the Toyota Proace City – as well as its badge-engineered siblings from Citroën, Peugeot and Vauxhall – can hold more still. Our favourite 2.0-litre diesel engine endows the Caddy Cargo with plenty of low-down grunt, and should also help to keep your running costs in check.
For Clean and quiet engines | Car-like ride and handling | Impressive resale values
Against Fiddly sliding controls on top-trim models | Poor payload compared with some rivals | Noticeable road noise
Read our full Volkswagen Golf Caddy review
=4. Citroën Berlingo
What Car? rating 4 stars
The Citroën Berlingo is one of four badge-engineered vans that largely share the same qualities, and thus all four get an equal fourth place in our rankings. Like its siblings – the Peugeot Partner, Toyota Proace City and Vauxhall Combo Cargo – the Berlingo is decent to drive and can carry an impressive amount of cargo. It also comes fully stocked with safety and assistance kit, and gets the option of a slick automatic gearbox. The range-topping 1.5-litre diesel engine (called Blue HDi 130) is our top choice, because it has enough power to make easy work of long motorway journeys yet should still be efficient.
For Great safety features | Relatively good to drive
Against Limited interior storage | Five-speed manual gearbox on lower-powered versions | Limited equipment on some models
Read our full Citroën Berlingo review
=4. Peugeot Partner
What Car? rating 4 stars
The Peugeot Partner is very similar to the Citroën Berlingo van, Toyota Proace City and Vauxhall Combo Cargo – that means it drives in the same manner as those vans, and that we recommend the same 1.5-litre diesel engine for most buyers. It's worthy of standing in isolation though, not just because it looks different, but also because Peugeot has morphed its celebrated i-Cockpit design to fit into the small van. This unusual arrangement has you looking over a small steering wheel at the instruments, rather than through it, and in a segment where the driver is often the sole occupier, and therefore the centre of attention, we think it's worth looking at if you want something a little left-field. Like the rest of Peugeot's van range, the Partner also uses artificial intelligence technology to assist with plotting sat-nav destinations.
For Economical engines | Relatively good to drive | Comfortable interior
Against Limited interior storage space | Five-speed manual gearbox on lower-powered vans
Read our full Peugeot Partner review
=4. Toyota Proace City
What Car? rating 4 stars
Like its badge-engineered siblings, the Toyota Proace City gets its own styling to help it stand out from the small van crowd, but ultimately impresses in all the same ways as the other three vans. That is to say, it's good to drive, has an interior which feels like it will stand the test of time, and can haul around an impressive amount of cargo. However, the Proace City comes with more equipment as standard, and as a result it's more expensive than some rivals. Icon models are our pick of the Proace City range; these come with an upgraded infotainment screen, and a higher-powered version of our recommended 1.5-litre diesel engine, which puts out 98bhp.
For Generous equipment | Enhanced warranty | Smart and comfortable interior
Against Few optional extras | Limited choice of engines | Just two trim levels to choose from
Read our full Toyota Proace City review
=4. Vauxhall Combo Cargo
What Car? rating 4 stars
The final entry in this badge-engineer foursome is the Vauxhall Combo Cargo. You won't be surprised to hear that, just like the Citroën Berlingo, Peugeot Partner and Toyota Proace City, it's good to drive, with an economical yet punchy 1.5-litre diesel engine that doesn't require AdBlue. The Combo comes loaded with safety and convenience kit, too. It also offers decent load space and a smart interior. The Vauxhall Combo Electric makes a similarly great electric van buy, as do its EV counterparts from Citroën, Peugeot and Toyota.
For Onboard weighing | Great safety kit | Smart interior
Against Confusing engine range | Rough-feeling gearbox
Read our full Vauxhall Combo Cargo review
8. Ford Transit Connect
What Car? rating 4 stars
If you're looking for a small van with a Ford badge on its bonnet, yet the Ford Transit Courier is just a bit too small for your needs, then the Transit Connect is the next logical step up. It's a well-rounded van, but shines by being one of the best options in this class to drive. There's more to the Transit Connect than just a punchy engine and entertaining handling, though – it's also well thought out inside, and can haul around an impressive amount of cargo for a small van. Its infotainment software isn't the best, though, and controls on the steering wheel require getting used to.
For Connectivity features | High weight carrying abilities | Excellent seating
Against Fiddly steering wheel controls | Sync3 infotainment system is prone to errors
Read our full Ford Transit Connect review
9. Mercedes Citan
What Car? rating 3 stars
Think of the Mercedes Citan and Renault Kangoo as being cousins, because they share many of the same components under the skin. That's a good thing for the Citan, which despite only having one engine option at launch feels sprightly on city streets and is pleasantly quiet. The interior is a step above the Renault’s, too, with plenty of soft-touch materials and Mercedes' dazzling MBUX infotainment system, which is loaded with features and looks swish. It's a shame that the Citan misses out on some of the Kangoo's more practical features, though, which combined with a high price stops it from climbing any further up our rankings.
For MBUX infotainment system | Good interior storage | Unlimited-mileage warranty
Against Lack of engine options | Poor payload limit | Premium price
Read our full Mercedes Citan review
10. Citroën Ami Cargo
What Car? rating 3 stars
Although the Citroën Ami Cargo isn’t technically a van (rather a quadricycle), its low price and tiny dimensions earn it a place on this list because it serves a particular niche in a way that few rivals can hope to compete with. The payload limit of 140kg and the 260-litre cargo volume are rather impressive considering its size, and the Ami Cargo – much like the regular Citroën Ami two-seater – is nimble and nippy, proving a hoot to drive around town. Unfortunately, the Ami Cargo’s 46-mile range and 28mph top speed mean it’s not much good if you want to venture beyond congested urban streets.
For Fun to drive | Cheap to buy and run | Surprisingly practical
Against Limited battery range | Top speed is just 28mph | Feels unsafe on faster roads
Read our full Citroën Ami Cargo review
And the small van to avoid...
Fiat Doblo Cargo
What Car? rating 2 stars
The Doblo Cargo has a spacious cargo bay and a strong range of diesel engines on its side, but a cramped driver's area, a terrible infotainment system and the absence of a load-through bulkhead all make it hard to recommend.
Read our full Fiat Doblo Cargo review
