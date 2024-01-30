Peugeot rolls out in-car artificial intelligence

All Peugeot cars and vans will feature artificial intelligence (AI) technology, allowing drivers to have real conversations with their vehicles, including to set sat-nav directions. The technology will be available from tomorrow on models as diverse as the Peugeot 208 and Peugeot 5008 SUV.

The free-to-use system, supported by one of the best-known AI platforms, ChatGPT, integrates with Peugeot’s i-Cockpit instrument and infotainment system and its voice control system. Drivers and passengers can ask the system all manner of questions whilst parked or on the move, and can program the car’s navigation system.

For example, a video shown by Peugeot features a driver asking his car’s system about a Picasso painting, following this with where he could see the painting, what other artwork is there – then instructing the car to plot a route to the art gallery.