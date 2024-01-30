Peugeot rolls out in-car artificial intelligence
Advanced AI integration from ChatGPT will be available on all new Peugeot models from tomorrow...
All Peugeot cars and vans will feature artificial intelligence (AI) technology, allowing drivers to have real conversations with their vehicles, including to set sat-nav directions. The technology will be available from tomorrow on models as diverse as the Peugeot 208 and Peugeot 5008 SUV.
The free-to-use system, supported by one of the best-known AI platforms, ChatGPT, integrates with Peugeot’s i-Cockpit instrument and infotainment system and its voice control system. Drivers and passengers can ask the system all manner of questions whilst parked or on the move, and can program the car’s navigation system.
For example, a video shown by Peugeot features a driver asking his car’s system about a Picasso painting, following this with where he could see the painting, what other artwork is there – then instructing the car to plot a route to the art gallery.
The system could equally be used to find customer reviews of restaurants or ask about specific landmarks, then navigate the driver directly there.
Peugeot bosses also revealed that Chat GPT could be used to generate quizzes on virtually any topic to keep car occupants entertained while its electric models are charging.
The system has been designed for the driver to have conversations using natural language, reducing distractions while keeping their hands on the steering wheel and their eyes on the road ahead.
Over-the-air updates will be used to download the necessary software onto Peugeots equipped with i-Cockpit technology, or owners will be able to access it via the MyPeugeot smartphone app.
While voice control technology is offered through third party apps, such as Google Maps or Spotify, and through both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Peugeot's ChatGPT technology enables the driver to perform a far wider range of operations than previously possible.
The UK is one of five countries to participate in the initial trial, with the technology being rolled out more widely later in 2024.
The announcement was one of a number made earlier today, which also included plans for an eight-year warranty for the new Peugeot e-3008.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
Read more: The best electric cars
Best used convertibles
The days are officially getting longer again, so if you fancy making the most of those precious rays you'll want a used convertible. Here's a list of our top 10 favourites
Honda CR-V Hybrid long-term test
Being a big family SUV with a hybrid engine should make the Honda CR-V pretty hot property right now. But, does it have its work cut out over the next few months?