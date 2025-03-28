Peugeot e-208 long-term test: report 5

The car Peugeot e-208 GT 51kWh Run by James Tute, Content Editor Why it's here To see if Peugeot’s small electric car is agile enough for city driving while remaining practical for longer trips to the Shires Needs to Be well-suited to rush-hour traffic and comfy on motorway drives, with enough range for hassle-free long journeys

Mileage 5684 List price £32,900 Target Price £32,900 Price as tested £34,760 Official range 248 miles Test range 194 miles 16 March 2025 – Is the e-208 good as a getaway driver? If I’d said “frunk” to you a few years ago you’d have been baffled – or deeply offended. Now, though, the word has made it into dictionaries as a description for the little bit of boot space you get under the bonnet of some electric cars. So when I took delivery of my Peugeot e-208 I was curious to peer under the bonnet to see if it was a member of the frunk-y bunch.