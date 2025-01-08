Peugeot e-208 long-term test: report 2

It was fixed after my local Peugeot dealer talked me through a “soft reboot”, which involved opening the bonnet and following a battery procedure that takes 25 minutes (most of them spent watching and waiting).

Fingers crossed, it’s been fine ever since, but I did need to do a long drive up to Shropshire and back using a Bluetooth speaker (for music), a Post-It note (for navigation) and lots of winter clothing (for obvious reasons).

Anyway, when it’s working the e-208’s infotainment system falls somewhere between “fine” and “quite good”. I like its screen – it’s wide and not too tall, so it doesn’t stick up and obscure my view out to the front. Plus, there’s a proper knob for switching on the radio and adjusting the volume.

But it did take me a while to do some simple things with it. For example, it took a bit of hunting around to find Radio 6 (my default) and store it as a favourite. And the button to take you back to the home screen is awkward – it’s just beyond some switches below the air vents in the centre of the dashboard.