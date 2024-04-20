The 10 cheapest new cars you can buy - reviewed and rated
Looking to replace your car but think you can't afford to buy new? Well, these models might make you think again – especially after you've factored in our Target Price discounts...
Buying a new car can be one of life's biggest investments, and these days a lot of models come with so much technology that the price can be eye-watering.
However, there is still a selection of models that offer a lot of car for the money, with some being particularly capable in the areas that count, including practicality, comfort and style. So, here we name the 10 cheapest new cars you can buy in the UK.
If you simply want to know what is the cheapest new car is, that would be the Kia Picanto. It currently starts from just £13,705, but thanks to our Target Price discounts, you can have it for even less than that.
Indeed, many of the cars quoted here have some big discounts available, so it's worth checking our free New Car Deals service to see our latest deals. If any of the cars do take your liking, you can also follow the review links to find out more about each car.
Strengths
- Really tidy handling
- Frugal 1.0 MPi petrol engine
- Excellent infotainment and equipment on 3 trim
Weaknesses
- 1.0 MPi petrol engine isn't very quick
- Firm(ish) low-speed ride
- A Dacia Sandero is much roomier
Version 1.0 1 [4 seats] | List price £13,705 | Target Price £13,387
The cheapest new car you can buy in the UK is the Kia Picanto, and it's a fine car for the money.
It's good to drive, with tidy handling and a comfortable driving position, while the interior is smart to look at. As you might expect, the equipment list is fairly sparse (the entry-level trim doesn't even come with air conditioning). You do, however, get automatic lights, remote central locking and electric front windows as standard.
Despite being quite underpowered, the entry-level 66bhp 1.0-litre engine is compelling thanks to its economical nature. But if your budget can stretch to it, we'd recommend going for the turbocharged 99bhp unit; it's noticeably quicker and much more flexible at low revs.
Read our in-depth Kia Picanto review
Our pick: 1.0 Tce Bi-Fuel Expression 5dr
Strengths
- Amazingly good value
- Lots of space for passengers and luggage
- Comfortable ride
Weaknesses
- Poor safety rating compared with rivals
- There are more entertaining small cars to drive
- Some other small cars are quieter
Version 1.0 TCe Bi-Fuel Essential | List price £13,795 | Target Price £13,569
The position of Britain's cheapest new car is constantly changing, and the Dacia Sandero is a car that's often found in the top spot. However, in this instance, the Kia Picanto has just topped it.
But what's the Sandero like? Well, it's actually a better car than the Picanto. It's more practical and more comfortable, while the entry-level trim is better equipped; Essential trim comes with cruise control, front electric windows and air conditioning.
This Bi-Fuel version can run also on cheaper liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as well as regular unleaded, which means it should also be very cheap to run if you live near a petrol station that stocks it. It's worth noting that Euro NCAP gave the Sandero just two stars for safety.
Read our in-depth Dacia Sandero review
Strengths
- Decently equipped
- Stylish interior
- Efficient engines
Weaknesses
- Poor to drive
- AEB is not standard on lower trims
- Cramped rear seats
Version 1.2 PureTech You | List price £14,150 | Target Price £14,150
Citroën recently added the entry-level You trim to the C3 range, and for the money, you get a stylish car inside and out.
However, because it's a stripped out version of the regular C3, the You version comes with very little equipment as standard. The only 'luxuries' you get are cruise control, manual air-conditioning and heated side mirrors. The Dacia Sandero is far better value.
In other areas, the C3 is poor to drive, the entry-level engine is underpowered, and it's not very practical. You also have to pay extra for some important safety kit, including automatic emergency braking (AEB).
Read our in-depth Citroën C3 review
MG3
Our pick: 1.5 VTi-TECH Excite 5dr
Strengths
- Attractively priced
- Interior looks fairly smart
- Well equipped
Weaknesses
- Bumpy ride
- Unrefined engine
- Disappointing safety
Version 1.5 VTi-Tech Excite | List price £13,820 | Target Price £13,326
The MG3 is very keenly priced – so much so that it's the cheapest car on this list with our Target Price discount factored in. Despite that, it's very well equipped for the money; Excite trim includes an 8.0in touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and rear parking sensors as standard.
Mind you, the MG3 is heavily compromised in many other areas. For instance, the ride is bumpy and uncomfortable, while this entry-level engine is wheezy and not very economical. It also has a poor safety rating, having scored just three stars all the way back in 2014 when Euro NCAP safety tests where less stringent than today. It's worth noting that it's soon to be replaced by an all-new MG3 Hybrid.
Read our in-depth MG3 review
Strengths
- Individual looks
- Decent head room
- Good rear visibility
Weaknesses
- Abysmal Euro NCAP crash test result
- Poor rear leg room
- Slow and poor to drive
Version 1.0 Mild Hybrid Panda [Touchscreen] | List price £14,775 | Target Price £14,123
The Panda has charming looks and a low price, but it's very disappointing to drive. The mild hybrid engine is slow and unrefined, plus the bouncy and fidgety suspension means it's quite wearing to drive on longer journeys.
Despite it's boxy shape, it's also not very practical. Okay, there's a good amount of head room for front and rear passengers, but leg room and boot space is pretty poor. The Hyundai i10 is more practical.
The worst thing about the Panda, though, is its abysmal safety rating; it was given zero stars out of five by Euro NCAP in 2018. So, overall we'd recommend you stay well clear of it.
Read our in-depth Fiat Panda review
Strengths
- Comfortable ride
- Spacious interior
- Astonishing price
Weaknesses
- Poor safety rating compared to rivals
- Mainly cosmetic changes for the money over a regular Sandero
- Noisy TCe 90 engine
Version 1.0 TCe Essential | List price £15,295 | Target Price £15,007
The Sandero Stepway is essentially a Dacia Sandero but with some extra ruggedness, including a more heavily sculpted bonnet, roof rails, chunky plastic wheel arch extensions and an increased ride height.
Like the Sandero, it's a brilliant small car with a spacious interior for its size, a big boot and a comfortable ride. It also comes with a similar line-up or engines and trim levels. The version quoted here features an 89bhp 1.0-litre petrol engine, which offers acceptable performance for the class with a decent amount of low-end punch.
Essential trim offers the same amount of kit as the regular Sandero, which means you get cruise control, front electric windows and air conditioning as standard.
Read our in-depth Dacia Sandero Stepway review
Our pick: 1.2 Premium 5dr
Strengths
- Comfortable and quiet to drive
- Five seats and decent rear space
- Good amount of kit as standard
Weaknesses
- Three-star Euro NCAP safety rating
- Non-turbocharged 1.0-litre engine is a bit lacklustre
- Slow automatic gearbox
Version 1.0 Advance | List price £15,530 | Target Price £14,767
The Hyundai i10 is one of the best small cars you can buy on a budget. No matter which version you go for, you get a relatively spacious and smart-looking interior and a comfortable ride.
It's also very practical for its size, with a good amount of leg room for rear passengers. The boot is a good size, too, although the Kia Picanto's is ever so slightly bigger.
The entry-level 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine is strong enough in town and is efficient. Advance trim comes with automatic lights, air conditioning, electric door-mirror adjustment and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearlever as standard.
Read our in-depth Hyundai i10 review
Our pick: 1.0 VVT-i Edge 5dr
Strengths
- Cheap to run
- Good level of safety kit
- Warranty of up to 10 years
Weaknesses
- Cramped in the back
- Smaller boot than rivals
- Lacklustre performance
Version 1.0 VVT-i Pure | List price £16,140 | Target Price £15,003
From the pictures, it can be easy to mistake the Toyota Aygo X for a small SUV. However, in reality it's actually a small car in terms of its size.
Having been launched in 2022, the Aygo X is one of the newest small cars. As such, it comes with loads of safety kit as standard, including automatic emergency braking (AEB), lane-keep assist and six airbags. The entry-level Pure trim is also well equipped, and comes with automatic headlights, air conditioning and 7.0in touchscreen infotainment.
On the whole, the Aygo X is good to drive, with a tight turning circle and tidy handling. However, the 71bhp 1.0-litre engine is slow and unrefined.
Read our in-depth Toyota Aygo X review
Strengths
- Distinctive looks
- Easy to drive around town
- Plenty of customisation options
Weaknesses
- Poor driving position
- Unsettled ride
- Coarse-sounding engine
Version 1.0 Mild Hybrid 500 | List price £16,800 | Target Price £15,932
The petrol-powered Fiat 500 has been around for some time now, and it continues to be a stylish and economical small car.
However, it is starting to feel its age. On faster roads, for instance, the 500 feels very much out of its depth with its roly-poly handling and an unsettled ride. The 1.0-litre mild hybrid engine also needs working hard to keep up with faster traffic.
In town, it's a different story. The 500 is very easy to drive, with the light steering and small dimensions making it nice and easy to manoeuvre. No matter the environment, though, the 500 is uncomfortable (thanks to its awkward driving position) and not very practical.
Read our in-depth Fiat 500 Hybrid review
Our pick: 1.2 Dualjet 12V Hybrid SZ-T 5dr
Strengths
- Good fuel economy
- Spacious for a small car
- Generous equipment
Weaknesses
- Ride can be fidgety
- Vague steering
- Poor infotainment system
Version 1.2 Dualjet 12V Hybrid SZ-T | List price £17,949 | Target Price £17,518
If you're looking for a cheap small SUV, then the Suzuki Ignis is a great option. It's pretty tiny, but that doesn't mean it's cramped inside or poorly built. Indeed, the Ignis is surprisingly spacious for its size, plus it feels solidly built – even if the interior materials are hard and scratchy.
The version quoted here is the entry-level car, which means it has an 82bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine. Despite its modest power, it doesn't feel as slow as you might think thanks to the mild hybrid system, which uses a small electric motor to help boost the engine at low revs.
SZ-T is our recommended trim, which includes a 7.0in touchscreen infotainment system, 16in alloy wheels, sliding rear seats and air-con. It's not that well equipped, but it does make the most of the Ignis's keen pricing.
Read our in-depth Suzuki Ignis review
