The 10 cheapest new cars you can buy - reviewed and rated

Buying a new car can be one of life's biggest investments, and these days a lot of models come with so much technology that the price can be eye-watering.

However, there is still a selection of models that offer a lot of car for the money, with some being particularly capable in the areas that count, including practicality, comfort and style. So, here we name the 10 cheapest new cars you can buy in the UK.

If you simply want to know what is the cheapest new car is, that would be the Kia Picanto. It currently starts from just £13,705, but thanks to our Target Price discounts, you can have it for even less than that.

Indeed, many of the cars quoted here have some big discounts available, so it's worth checking our free New Car Deals service to see our latest deals. If any of the cars do take your liking, you can also follow the review links to find out more about each car.