ZEV mandate: 22% of new cars must be electric this year

What does the ZEV mandate mean for new car buyers?

According to official figures, 14.5% of all new cars sales in 2022 were fully electric, and in 2023, that figure has risen to 16.4% (in the year up to September). This means that the market is currently some way off meeting the 22% target.

So, to help encourage consumers to buy more EVs – and avoid being hit with hefty fines – it’s highly likely that manufacturers will have to increase discounts on electric cars.

This will accelerate a trend that is already taking place; according to What Car?’s Target Price research, discounts for electric cars are up 201.4% since the start of the year. That’s significantly higher than the average discount across all fuels (+36.2%) and petrol cars (+9.8%).

"One problem at the moment is that electric cars are expensive," says What Car? Target Price expert, Pat Hoy. "The Vauxhall Mokka Electric is almost £12,000 more expensive than the petrol version, and that within itself is enough to stop someone from considering an electric car."

"One solution could be that manufacturers de-spec the cars to make them cheaper. However, that could also cause a problem because there could be a situation where electric cars are perceived as being less desirable than their ICE (internal combustion engine) counterparts," said Hoy.

In the years leading up to 2035, manufacturers would ideally let demand for electric cars pick up organically. However, the ZEV mandate means they can no longer do that.

Hoy adds: “We've now got a situation whereby manufacturers need to sell EVs to avoid the fine, but consumers might not want them. That's where the discounts will come in, whether that’s with cash discounts, finance-related discounts or PCP APR discounts.