New Suzuki e Vitara revealed as brand’s first electric car
The Suzuki e Vitara is a new electric SUV that follows a similarly rugged theme to its combustion-powered counterpart...
On sale Summer 2025 | Price from £35,000 (est)
If you’re running behind schedule, it’s always better to show up late than never at all. And while the Suzuki e Vitara is arguably quite late to the electric car party, this does bring a useful benefit.
For one, it means Suzuki has had the chance to scope out the electric car market and the competition, while other brands have entered the territory much earlier. However, there is a caveat to this, because the electric SUV market is now very competitive indeed, with the e Vitara's rivals including the Hyundai Kona Electric, Jeep Avenger Electric and Smart #1.
So, what can Suzuki’s first electric car bring to the party now that it has arrived? Well, for starters, it’s built on bespoke electric car underpinnings, which means it’s been designed for electric power from the get-go. This means the car can be better packaged to accommodate multiple battery options, for example.
Speaking of which, there are three versions available: a 49kWh model with front-wheel drive or a 61kWh model with front-wheel drive or four-wheel drive. Suzuki is yet to confirm the official ranges for the 61kWh versions, but the 49kW model can travel up to 248 miles. That’s slightly less than the #1 Pro+, but similar to the Avenger. Meanwhile, we can expect the larger battery to offer an official range of around 300 miles.
In terms of motors and power outputs, the 49kWh is paired with a 142bhp motor and the 61kWh a 172bhp motor. The four-wheel drive version gets two motors that combine to produce 181bhp, plus it gets an off-road ‘Trail’ mode that reduces power to spinning wheels when the car is driving in slippery conditions, such as in a muddy field.
Unlike a lot of electric SUVs, which have smooth, aerodynamic designs, the e Vitara has a more utilitarian look to it, as noted by its boxy shape, heavily sculpted body, chunky plastic bumpers and hexagonal-shaped wheel arches.
The e Vitara’s interior follows a similarly rugged theme to the exterior, but with that, it marks a big departure from what you’ll find in Suzuki’s current models. Indeed, the e Vitara has a new infotainment system and a digital driver’s display, which are combined to form one giant screen. You also get some neat design touches, such as a split-level dashboard and squared-off air vents.
Full specifications and prices for the e Vitara are yet to be confirmed, but we can expect it to start from around £35,000 when it goes on sale in the UK next summer. This means it could be slightly more expensive than the #1 and Kona Electric with their smaller battery options, but similar in price to the Avenger Electric.
