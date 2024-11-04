New Suzuki e Vitara revealed as brand’s first electric car

On sale Summer 2025 | Price from £35,000 (est)

If you’re running behind schedule, it’s always better to show up late than never at all. And while the Suzuki e Vitara is arguably quite late to the electric car party, this does bring a useful benefit.

For one, it means Suzuki has had the chance to scope out the electric car market and the competition, while other brands have entered the territory much earlier. However, there is a caveat to this, because the electric SUV market is now very competitive indeed, with the e Vitara's rivals including the Hyundai Kona Electric, Jeep Avenger Electric and Smart #1.