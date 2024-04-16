Jeep Avenger long-term test: report 6

Further woe ensued when the Avenger was delivered back to me. One of the drivers delivering it back had hit a pothole, damaging part of the steering system and pushing it slightly out of kilter. Sourcing and replacing the parts needed to fix this meant even more time without my Avenger.

Our colleagues at Autocar have also had problems with their Avenger. Firstly, the car failed to connect to a charger, and then wouldn't start until it had been reset. A few weeks later, the car’s instrument display and infotainment system cut out while driving on the motorway, this being subsequently diagnosed as a faulty lead from the battery.

This seeming fragility is a cause for concern. There’s no hiding the fact that Jeep as a brand finished bottom of our most recent What Car? Reliability Survey, although the Avenger wasn’t included in that survey, nor for that matter any fully electric Jeep model. I have a few months left with the car so I’m keeping my fingers crossed for a more peaceful time from now on.