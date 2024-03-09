Jeep Avenger long-term test: report 4

It’s so glam that you can easily overlook the fact that the interior is in reality a little plasticky. In some ways, though, this utilitarian approach suits its rugged Jeep credentials – if you were a serious mud-plugger or bicyclist it’d certainly be easier to clean down the interior.

However, there are annoyances. The Avenger is one of those cars that has a stop/start button which is slightly awkwardly placed behind the steering wheel. On top of that, you have to hold it down for what is just a fraction too long for my admittedly limited patience before it decides to do anything.

I’m not sure if I like the buttons for changing gear being so low down on the centre console, either. It’s quite a stretch and there are times when you are going between drive and reverse when you want to keep your eyes on the road rather than have to look down to prod the right button.

