Jeep Avenger long-term test: report 7

On my top-spec Summit-trimmed car, the tailgate can be opened remotely and closed by pressing a button, which meant I didn't have to fumble with the chair to get the boot lid open. The Avenger’s floor is not quite flat with the rear seats down, but there's only a small lip at its entrance to haul things over and the boot opening is broad and square, and the space available inside certainly looks promising. The various boxes went in first, followed by an awful lot of plasterboard and wadding from a recently flooded garage ceiling. Finally, the armchair, with some careful manipulation, went in too. Job done.

Importantly, even fully loaded I could still see out of the car well enough to drive. The visibility to the front and sides is good in the Avenger anyway, although the wide rear window pillars impede the view aft a little.

Luckily, parking sensors and a useful rear-view camera are standard on my car. This is one of those fancy 360deg rear-view cameras that offers you a traditional image of the approaching wall or garage door as you reverse towards it, as well as an overhead view (Jeep calls it a 'drone' view) to see where your car is in relation to everything else. I've found this useful not only for going backwards but also when parking generally, especially where it's difficult to gauge exactly where a menacing kerb may be.

