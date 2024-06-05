Jeep Avenger long-term test: report 8

The car Jeep Avenger Summit Run by Mark Pearson, used cars editor Why it’s here To see if the trendy Avenger can successfully forge new ground for Jeep and to see how it stacks up against its many polished electric SUV competitors Needs to dispatch commuting, work and family life without any range anxiety issues and cope with a wide variety of everyday duties

5 June 2024 – Keeping my foot on the brake

When you live with a car long time, the smallest issues can soon develop into major problems, because the same annoyance is repeated several times every day.

For example, my Jeep Avenger is well equipped, but one thing it doesn’t have is an auto hold or hill hold function, which holds the car stationary when you come to a halt without you having to keep your foot on the brake pedal.