New Jeep Avenger 4xe revealed: small SUV gains four-wheel-drive variant

On sale Late 2024 | Price from £31,000 (est)

You could argue that an English breakfast is only complete with a dollop of brown sauce. And now, you could say the Jeep Avenger has been given the dollop it’s been waiting for, with this new 4xe version bringing the model closer in line with Jeep's renowned off-road image.

While the other, existing variants of this small SUV are solely front-wheel drive (including the Jeep Avenger Electric), the Avenger 4xe is four-wheel drive: an electric motor drives the rear wheels, while a 1.2-litre petrol engine, aided by another electric motor, drives the front wheels.