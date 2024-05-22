New Jeep Avenger 4xe revealed: small SUV gains four-wheel-drive variant
Jeep Avenger 4xe has its off-road ability enhanced by electric power, although it’s not a full hybrid...
On sale Late 2024 | Price from £31,000 (est)
You could argue that an English breakfast is only complete with a dollop of brown sauce. And now, you could say the Jeep Avenger has been given the dollop it’s been waiting for, with this new 4xe version bringing the model closer in line with Jeep's renowned off-road image.
While the other, existing variants of this small SUV are solely front-wheel drive (including the Jeep Avenger Electric), the Avenger 4xe is four-wheel drive: an electric motor drives the rear wheels, while a 1.2-litre petrol engine, aided by another electric motor, drives the front wheels.
Is the new Jeep Avenger 4xe a hybrid car, then? Well, not quite. You see, the 4xe lacks the battery power to be driven on electricity alone. Instead, it’s a mild hybrid, so it can only be given electrical assistance to aid fuel economy, performance, as well as traction and grip on slippery surfaces.
To go with the newfound four-wheel drive, the 4xe has an extra 10mm of ground clearance over the regular Avenger, plus new rear suspension for what Jeep says should be extra comfort on rough roads. All-terrain tyres will be sold as an optional extra, too.
Jeep says the four-wheel-drive system is able to ensure its rear electric motor never runs out of power. At low speeds (of less than 19mph) and if either sport or one of the off-road modes is selected, the motor is always active. At faster speeds or with the drive selector in automatic mode, it only activates when needed at speeds of up to 56mph – above that, the 4xe can only be driven by its front wheels.
The 4xe’s total power output is 134bhp, with each electric motor capable of 29bhp. The model’s 0-62mph time is 9.5sec, making it the quickest Avenger yet (bar the electric version). Flip the car into its sport driving mode, and it includes an ‘e-Boost’ function to deliver more responsive performance.
Up front, the bumper has been redesigned, plus the foglights have been moved up slightly. You’ll also be able to pay extra for a matt bonnet sticker. Up top are roof bars for a beefier look, but the only thing that’s changed around back is the addition of a rear tow hook.
Inside, the 4xe is much the same as the regular Avenger, bar an acid green 4xe badge and new seats that are waterproof and washable. That's no bad thing, since we find the interior of the regular Avenger to be perfectly cheery – if not exactly dripping in luxury. It offers a good view out of the car, and there's plenty of adjustment in the seat and steering wheel, meaning most drivers will have no trouble finding a comfy driving position. We like the Avenger's standard 10.25in infotainment system, too, which we've found to be intuitive to use and quick to respond.
The Avenger 4xe will be available to order before the end of 2024, with an exact date yet to be confirmed. You’ll be able to choose between two new trims, Upland and Overland. A full list of equipment remains under wraps, but these trims are likely to reflect the top end of the current trim range.
On a similar note, pricing is still unknown, but, considering the 4xe’s upgrades, it’s likely to demand a discernible premium over the current priciest engine and trim combination – that’s the 99bhp 1.2-litre mild-hybrid petrol in Summit trim, currently costing £29,399 (or £28,481 via our New Car Deals pages pages).
We doubt the 4xe will cost you more than the £34,999 starting price of the Avenger Electric, though – around £31,000 is more likely for the Avenger 4xe.
