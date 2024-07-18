Skoda Kamiq long-term test
The Skoda Kamiq is consistently among the most popular cars on Whatcar.com, and it's just been given a mid-life refresh. So, we're seeing what it's like to live with...
The car Skoda Kamiq 1.5 TSI 150 SE L Run by John Bradshaw, chief photographer
Why it’s here To find out if a small SUV can deliver a decent blend of comfort, practicality and economy
Needs to Tackle long trips with ease, carry bulky loads and be frugal at the pumps
Mileage 878 List price £29,980 Target Price £48,252 Price as tested £31,175 Official fuel economy 47.7 miles Test fuel economy 43.0 miles Options Velvet red metallic paint (£685), Steel space-saver spare wheel (£150)
18 July 2024 – Everything in moderation
I've never been keen on the "would you like to make it large?" option at fast-food restaurants. If I'd wanted more french fries than I had an appetite for, I'd have said so, and a bigger drink only means more stress on my bladder. Generally speaking, a moderate serving is more than enough for me, and this is part of the reason why there's now a Skoda Kamiq sitting outside my house.
I've had SUVs of all shapes as company cars over recent years, and bigger hasn't always meant better. Every one of them has faced the same challenge; as chief photographer for What Car?, I have to load my car up with bulky photographic gear and visit exotic locations – I was in Bicester the other day – at the drop of a hat. As such, my car needs to be a capable workhorse that won't fatigue me on long journeys, and it would be rather nice for my employers if it didn't cost a fortune to keep fuelled.
My most recent small SUV – a Range Rover Evoque – impressed me in the comfort stakes, and I wanted more of the same. That car, though, cost more than £50,000, and I can't expect to be indulged quite like that every time the company car fleet manager comes calling. I'm hoping, then, that the Kamiq will offer a taste of the high life at a more modest price.
However, rather than going for our favourite engine and trim combination (mid-range 1.0 TSi 115 SE), I've gone right to the other extreme of the line up, with a 1.5 TSI 150 SE L. My reasoning for opting for the bigger engine was that, while we reckon the 1.0-litre engine has more than enough power for most situations, the 1.5-litre has more left in reserve, and that could come in handy on long motorway trips – or when the car is heavily laden with gear, as it will be with me most of the time.
SE L trim means a nice long list of standard kit, too, including some upgrades over SE trim that I'll find very welcome. For starters, in place of the SE's 8.0in infotainment screen, SE L has a 9.2in item that includes sat-nav. On top of that, the SE L's 10.25in Virtual Cockpit digital dashboard is bigger and more configurable than the 8.0in version found in lesser trim levels.
There are two other SE L spec highlights that I'd rather not do without. The first is privacy glass for the rear side windows, which SE L gives you in place of the SE's tinted glass. This isn't just something I like for aesthetic reasons, but for security; it helps to keep prying eyes away from any expensive gear that might otherwise be clearly displayed if it's too bulky to be carried with the parcel shelf in place.
The other feature is electric folding exterior mirrors, which I find a boon when parking in the multi-storey car park when I visit the office. Every Kamiq, meanwhile, has such niceties as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control and dual-zone climate control. as well as interior storage cubby-holes galore. My favourite is the centrally mounted cupholder, which is big enough to hold my drink bottle.
I did splash out on an upgrade to metallic paint – actually the swankiest paint upgrade Skoda offers. It's called Velvet Red, it costs £1045 and it helps this sensible small SUV to really stand out in the car park. I might even make an extra effort to keep it clean. One option I'm kicking myself for not adding is the Winter Premium Package (£595); there have already been a few early starts when a warm posterior would have been welcome – even in July.
The Charging Package (£350) would probably have been sensible, too, giving me wireless mobile phone charging. It's kind of surprising that isn't standard, really.
No matter, when I first took a seat behind the wheel, the Kamiq felt like it gave plenty of car for its asking price. Okay, it isn't quite as ritzy inside as my Evoque was, but it feels a cut above many of the small SUVs I've lived with; it feels more special inside than a Ford Puma, for instance, and it's streets ahead of the Suzuki S-Cross.
A particular highlight is the steering wheel, whose knurled metal-look multifunction control wheels are very pleasant to the touch. Details like that really help you to feel good about what you're driving.
The next thing for me to find out is whether it can deliver the sensible running costs which will keep my bank balance happy. Officially, it returns 47.7mpg, so that gives me something to aim for. We'll soon see if the Kamiq can hit the target.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
Read more: Skoda Kamiq review >>
Read about more long-term test cars >>
Buy a new car with What Car?
Like the sound of the Skoda Kamiq?
If so, check out the latest Skoda Kamiq discounts available through our free New Car Deals service.
Our network of What Car? approved dealers use our Target Price discounts (the most our mystery shoppers think you should pay) as the basis for their savings.
Best small SUVs 2024 and the one to avoid – tried and tested
Thinking of buying a new small SUV? Then make sure you read our rundown of the top 10 cars in this booming sector – plus, find out which one we'd avoid
Mazda MX-30 R-EV long-term test
This well-priced small SUV is our reigning Plug-in Hybrid of the Year, but what's it like to live with? We're running one to find out