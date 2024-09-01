Skoda Kamiq long-term test: report 3

Anybody who finds a regular small car a little on the low side, but SUVs a bit too much of a step up, will find the Kamiq extremely welcoming. It’s even low compared with other small SUVs; you don’t have to lift your leg as high, for example, as you do when getting into a Range Rover Evoque. Another great aid to access and egress is how wide the doors open, wider even than those of the Volkswagen T-Roc. Getting in and out is made all the easier, too, by just how much head room there is on offer.

Fundamentally, then, the Kamiq’s design makes it very convenient to live with. But, Skoda being Skoda, my car also has those little touches that turn usefulness into an art form. The umbrella thoughtfully integrated into the driver’s door has proven its worth on many a photo shoot in changeable weather. And whereas, with most cars, a wet umbrella would spell dampness wherever you stored it, the specific home for it in the Kamiq keeps drips away from causing a nuisance. Likewise the little plastic flap that holds tickets in the windscreen. Why doesn’t every car have one?

Overall, the Kamiq has gone out of its way to be convenient, so much so that I feel that my few quibbles may be of my own making, and no fault of the car at all. The front cupholders, for example. They’re located in the handiest place possible, between driver and passenger, just behind the gear selector, and most people would be delighted that they’ll take a pair of 500ml plastic water bottles. Unlike every other car I’ve run in recent times, though, they can’t quite handle my favourite drinks bottle. Instead it has to rattle around in the (admittedly capacious) door pocket.