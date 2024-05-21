Skoda Karoq: 5 reasons it’s a 5-star family SUV

The Skoda Karoq’s pièce de résistance is undoubtedly its class-leading practicality, giving you more than enough room for everything life throws at you. You get five spacious seats as standard, and – depending on which trim you go for, and whether you have the rear seats up or down – between 521 and 1810 litres (with optional VarioFlex seats fitted) of versatile luggage space.

For both front and rear passengers, there’s more than enough room to stretch out and relax. “It’s unlikely that anyone will get into the front of the Skoda Karoq and start grumbling about a lack of space,” What Car? said. “It’s possible to slide the seats back a good amount to accommodate long legs, while those tall in the body will find the seat drops low enough to give plenty of head room.



“[In the rear] the Skoda Karoq has large door openings that make fitting a child seat relatively painless. There’s plenty of leg room for adults, so even six-footers won’t find their knees pressed up against the front seatbacks. Head room is excellent, too. The Skoda Karoq's ceiling is higher than in the Nissan Qashqai and similar to that of the Kia Sportage and the Volkswagen Tiguan.”



But it’s the rear configurability and overall boot space where the Skoda Karoq pulls clear of the competition, with What Car? giving particular praise to Skoda’s ingenious VarioFlex seats that fold, slide and can even be removed all together. “This is an area where the Skoda Karoq wipes the floor with its rivals.The VarioFlex seats (optional on SE Drive and SE L trime) do all sorts of clever things.



“For a start, the seatbacks are split fairly evenly into three separate sections, rather than the usual 60/40. That offers much more flexibility if you want to carry long loads as well as passengers. That’s not all. The seats recline and slide back and forth independently of one another. You can even remove all three rear seats from the car, freeing up more space.”



Finally, the Skoda Karoq’s large boot and clever range of additional features are the cherry on top for families who need to maximise every inch of space on a regular basis.



“The Skoda Karoq’s boot is one of the biggest in the family SUV class,” What Car? said. “And all versions of the Skoda Karoq have a range of hooks, trays and other clever features that should stop your shopping sloshing around the boot when you’re driving home from the supermarket.”