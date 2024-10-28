Skoda Kamiq long-term test: report 6

I tried various remedies to alleviate it; adjusting the steering wheel away from my preferred position made no difference, nor did administering a swift blow with the palm of my hand. Eventually, though, I found a cure – if not a particularly elegant one.

I found the noise to emanate from where two plastic panels join, and if I stuff something soft of exactly the right thickness into the gap, the rattle is silenced. The soft case for my sunglasses does the trick, albeit with its bright yellow material clashing horribly with the black of the dashboard. What to do with my sunglasses, though? Well, it seems almost ironic that the Kamiq possesses a sunglasses holder adjacent to the interior mirror; with my sunnies stashed in there, their case was unemployed anyway. It's almost as if Skoda envisaged that rattle during the design stages.

There have been other gripes, but these seem to have been teething troubles that the Kamiq has grown out of. It went through a stage when it was hit and miss as to whether the infotainment system would link to my phone. I like to use Google Maps on my phone, with the map ported onto the Kamiq's central display via Apple CarPlay. On those occasions when the infotainment system and the phone didn't see eye to eye, I'd just use the system's inbuilt sat-nav instead, so no harm done.

However, there have been half a dozen or so occasions when I've started the car and the infotainment screen has stalled while showing utter nonsense, or failed to switch on altogether. The "fix" for this is pulling over, switching the engine off and then starting up again to reboot the system. Again, though, it hasn't happened recently.