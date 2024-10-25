Skoda Kamiq long-term test: Report 5

Mileage 7319 List price £29,980 Target Price £48,252 Price as tested £31,175 Official fuel economy 47.5mpg Test fuel economy 46.8mpg.

10 October 2024 – Down the hatch

As a child, there's a strong temptation to pile your plate to Himalayan extremes when visiting a restaurant buffet, only to find yourself full after the first five or six mouthfuls. These thoughts came to mind when exploring my Skoda Kamiq's appetite for loads; will it wolf the lot down, or are its eyes bigger than its stomach?

The Kamiq is actually one of the smaller machines to have yet faced the John Bradshaw ultimate bootspace challenge, in which I fill them up to bursting with months worth of accumulated garden waste and garage detritus for a weekend tip run. And after manoevring the agile Kamiq into position by the garage door, and being reminded of its petite overall dimensions, my load-lugging expectations weren't high.