Skoda Kamiq long-term test: Report 4

Mileage 5237 List price £29,980 Target Price £48,252 Price as tested £31,175 Official fuel economy 47.7mpg Test fuel economy 46.8mpg.

19 September 2024 – Miserly without misery

Whereas going for a run on a full stomach isn't recommended, I've gotten into the habit of filling my car's fuel tank before heading away on a long trip. The thing is, though, that with my Skoda Kamiq, I really needn't go to the trouble.

Officially, the Kamiq is capable of 47.7mpg. With a 52.5-litre fuel tank, that means a theoretical maximum range of just over 540 miles, and that should be enough for even the most far flung of shoots that, as What Car?'s senior photographer, appear in my schedule. Okay, I admit that range concern is more an electric car concern than an issue that affects drivers of petrol cars. However, knowing that you've usually got a fair way to go before you need to visit a petrol station makes life all the more convenient, and convenience is in the Kamiq's very nature.