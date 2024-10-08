Skoda Kamiq long-term test: Report 4
The Skoda Kamiq is consistently among the most popular cars on Whatcar.com, and it's just been given a mid-life refresh. So, we're seeing what it's like to live with...
The car Skoda Kamiq 1.5 TSI 150 SE L Run by John Bradshaw, chief photographer
Why it’s here To find out if a small SUV can deliver a decent blend of comfort, practicality and economy
Needs to Tackle long trips with ease, carry bulky loads and be frugal at the pumps
Mileage 5237 List price £29,980 Target Price £48,252 Price as tested £31,175 Official fuel economy 47.7mpg Test fuel economy 46.8mpg.
19 September 2024 – Miserly without misery
Whereas going for a run on a full stomach isn't recommended, I've gotten into the habit of filling my car's fuel tank before heading away on a long trip. The thing is, though, that with my Skoda Kamiq, I really needn't go to the trouble.
Officially, the Kamiq is capable of 47.7mpg. With a 52.5-litre fuel tank, that means a theoretical maximum range of just over 540 miles, and that should be enough for even the most far flung of shoots that, as What Car?'s senior photographer, appear in my schedule. Okay, I admit that range concern is more an electric car concern than an issue that affects drivers of petrol cars. However, knowing that you've usually got a fair way to go before you need to visit a petrol station makes life all the more convenient, and convenience is in the Kamiq's very nature.
What's more, the Kamiq's official fuel economy figure is no fallacy; over several thousand miles of varied driving, my maths says that it's averaged just shy of 47mpg. That's the kind of economy you might expect from a regular small car, rather than a small SUV. It also beats the Range Rover Evoque that I ran recently, even though that car was a plug-in hybrid.
Yet, for all its economy, the Kamiq is far from sluggish when I put my foot down. In fact, with 148bhp to haul its modest frame around, it feels reasonably peppy. Its seven-speed automatic gearbox always seems to be in the right gear at the right time; overtaking tractors is a breeze, as is joining fast-flowing motorway traffic. As ever, the Kamiq makes it easy.
