Skoda Kamiq long-term test: Report 1

My most recent small SUV – a Range Rover Evoque – impressed me in the comfort stakes, and I wanted more of the same. That car, though, cost more than £50,000, and I can't expect to be indulged quite like that every time the company car fleet manager comes calling. I'm hoping, then, that the Kamiq will offer a taste of the high life at a more modest price.

However, rather than going for our favourite engine and trim combination (mid-range 1.0 TSi 115 SE), I've gone right to the other extreme of the line up, with a 1.5 TSI 150 SE L. My reasoning for opting for the bigger engine was that, while we reckon the 1.0-litre engine has more than enough power for most situations, the 1.5-litre has more left in reserve, and that could come in handy on long motorway trips – or when the car is heavily laden with gear, as it will be with me most of the time.

SE L trim means a nice long list of standard kit, too, including some upgrades over SE trim that I'll find very welcome. For starters, in place of the SE's 8.0in infotainment screen, SE L has a 9.2in item that includes sat-nav. On top of that, the SE L's 10.25in Virtual Cockpit digital dashboard is bigger and more configurable than the 8.0in version found in lesser trim levels.