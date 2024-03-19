2024 Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid review
The Jeep Avenger can now be had with a mild-hybrid petrol engine that's significantly cheaper to buy than the pure electric version. But is it any good?...
On sale Spring 2024 | Price from £25,300
In some ways, the Jeep Avenger range depicts the past, present and future of cars perfectly. You see, the range started off with the "futuristic" pure electric car, while a much cheaper petrol engine that has just been added to the range could be viewed by some as being a bit old-fashioned.
Now, though, we’re trying what many buyers could view as a good compromise for the present, with this e-Hybrid version due to arrive in the UK at the end of April, joining the already available Jeep Avenger Electric.
The e-Hybrid combines a 1.2-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology to bolster fuel economy and performance. Its party piece is that it can cover very short distances on pure electric power with its 0.9kWh battery – something that isn't usually possible with a mild hybrid.
True, it’s not as effective as the regular hybrid system you’ll find in a Toyota Yaris Cross but it certainly seems like a useful step in that direction.
You can identify the e-Hybrid from other Avengers by its green "e" badge on the boot, and while it can be had with the same three trim levels as all the other versions, the e-Hybrid will cost around £9,000 less than an equivalent Electric variant.
That’s a huge chunk of money saved – you could get a Citroën Ami with that and still have a bit of change left over. But is the Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid a good car?
What’s the Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid like to drive?
With 99bhp and a 0-62mph time of 10.9 seconds, the e-Hybrid’s on-paper performance figures don’t look as punchy as what you get on an equivalent Peugeot 2008 e-Hybrid (with 134bhp and an 8.3 seconds time) or a Ford Puma 125 automatic (123bhp and 9.6 seconds) – let alone the 154bhp Avenger Electric (9.0 seconds).
Even so, there’s plenty of muscle available for everyday driving, with a consistent level of pulling power throughout the rev range. The standard-fit six-speed automatic gearbox will change down a gear quickly enough when you need a burst of acceleration. It’s far more responsive than the eight-speed automatic you get in Peugeots and Citroens (such as a 2008) with the non-mild hybrid version of the 1.2-litre engine.
However, if you do want more punch, a four-wheel drive 4xe version benefitting from an extra electric motor on the rear axle is arriving later.
Jeep reckons you can cover more than half a mile at a time on pure electric power in the e-Hybrid at speeds below 20mph. In our experience, the electric motor would work best when driven on a flat section of road (or downhill) with the driver’s foot gently pressing on the accelerator pedal. In short, a Yaris Cross or Lexus LBX will frequently spend more time on pure electric power at low speeds.
Refinement is generally good. There’s a little wind noise at motorway speeds, while road noise is moderate on our test car’s winter tyres. The stop-start system doesn’t activate as quickly or as smoothly as in a mild-hybrid Ford Puma though, and you feel some vibration from the floor during acceleration.
However, the e-Hybrid's petrol engine is smoother and more hushed than the regular 1.2-litre engine used in many of the Avenger’s stablemates. The brake pedal response is also much more consistent than it is in, say, a 2008, making it much easier to stop the car smoothly.
The e-Hybrid benefits from regenerative braking to harvest back some electrical energy after you lift off the accelerator pedal. This braking effect helps recharge the battery and while you can’t adjust the strength of it, it's strong enough around town speeds to help reduce how often you need to use the brake pedal.
Otherwise, the Avenger continues to feel most at home in urban environments, where its small dimensions and relatively tight turning circle make it a doddle to drive. While switching into Sport drive mode makes very little difference to the light steering, its accurate response still inspires enough confidence when it’s time to thread the Avenger through a series of turns and bends.
Body lean is well contained at slower speeds and it manages to resist swaying violently when you start pressing on. Indeed, a Puma grips harder and is much sharper to drive, but the Avenger is more than competent enough.
Meanwhile, the suspension is generally well-damped and does a slightly better job of taking the sting from harsh road surfaces than the Electric model. Sharper ridges can still jostle occupants around in their seat, but the Avenger is far more comfortable and calmer than it’s taller-bodied Jeep Renegade stablemate.
What’s the Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid like inside?
Other than the gearshift paddles mounted on the back of the steering wheel and a D/M logo on the gear selector (rather than D), the e-Hybrid's interior is exactly the same as the electric one. That means it’s a perfectly pleasant place to sit in, despite it being dominated by hard and scratchy plastics.
On the digital instrument panel, the text of the speedometer readout turns blue when you're running on electric power as a very simple visual indicator.
Since the Avenger is dinky even by small SUV standards, front-seat occupants have plenty of room, but space in the back seats is tight. At 380 litres, its boot is smaller than in the 2008, the Skoda Kamiq and the Puma but it’s still enough for a weekend trip away for the family.
Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid verdict
If you must have your petrol Avenger with an automatic gearbox, the e-Hybrid effectively makes that decision for you, but this is no bad thing.
Arguably, the Avenger Electric is an even better choice as a car to use around towns and cities, with its immediate, muscular power delivery making stop-start driving even more effortless. However, it’s going to take an incredibly long time for any buyer to recoup the extra £9,000 they've spent to buy one in the first place on fuel savings over the e-Hybrid.
As a result, the e-Hybrid makes the most sense. Even if you take the financial argument out of the equation, it’s sufficiently powerful enough and more refined than its slightly cheaper, non-mild hybrid variant.
What Car? rating 4 stars out of 5
Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid
Price £29,200 Engine 3cyl 1199cc turbocharged petrol with mild-hybrid assist Power 99bhp Torque 151lb ft Gearbox 6-spd auto 0-62mph 10.9sec Top speed 114mph Fuel economy 56.5 mpg CO2/tax 113g/km, 27%
