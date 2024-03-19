2024 Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid review

On sale Spring 2024 | Price from £25,300

In some ways, the Jeep Avenger range depicts the past, present and future of cars perfectly. You see, the range started off with the "futuristic" pure electric car, while a much cheaper petrol engine that has just been added to the range could be viewed by some as being a bit old-fashioned.

Now, though, we’re trying what many buyers could view as a good compromise for the present, with this e-Hybrid version due to arrive in the UK at the end of April, joining the already available Jeep Avenger Electric.