Jeep Avenger long-term test: report 2
The Avenger is Jeep's first electric SUV, but can it tempt a new wave of buyers to consider the iconic American brand? We're living with one to find out...
The car Jeep Avenger Summit Run by Mark Pearson, used cars editor
Why it’s here To see if the trendy Avenger can successfully forge new ground for Jeep and to see how it stacks up against its many polished electric SUV competitors
Needs to dispatch commuting, work and family life without any range anxiety issues and cope with a wide variety of everyday duties
Miles covered 1999 Price £39,600 Target price £39,017 Price as tested £42,125 Official range 244 miles Test range 183 miles
29 January – Home on the range
For me, there is a psychological 200-mile figure below which I feel the first cold sweats of range anxiety creeping in. This is largely because although I fully endorse the idea of an electric car, I am not fond of the uncertainties of public charging and having to stop on a journey.
I have a regular schlep I do of 130 miles, and before setting off I like to think I’ve got plenty in reserve. Now, luckily, I have an excellent Ohme home charger, so I can start my journey with a full battery.
My Jeep Avenger has an official range of 244 miles, but the readout on my digital dashboard – a guesstimate derived from several factors including temperature and how the car’s been driven beforehand – usually shows around 230 miles of range in mild weather and around 200 in colder weather.
However, according to our real-world testing, the Avenger is good for just 183 miles in warm weather, so the real-range figure in colder weather would be even less than that. So, for me, my easy 130-mile journey suddenly becomes a little touch and go in colder weather.
Among the Avenger’s similarly priced rivals, many have bigger batteries and a longer official range. The Smart #1 has an official range of 273 miles, the equivalent Volvo EX30 275 miles, while the Tesla Model 3 offers 318 miles. I had a Smart #1 before this Avenger, and I must say I never suffered from range anxiety in it, whereas I find myself now eyeing up charging locations on my phone and making good use of the car’s Eco driving mode on those longer trips.
However, a bit of forward planning is perhaps worth it for the good feeling the Avenger exudes. I love the fun details dotted around it. There’s a toy ladybird on the roof, for example, as well as a miniature Wilys Jeep grille on the Avenger’s grille. There’s also a compass in the centre of the front grille, as well as the image of a boy with a telescope on the windscreen. I mean, I’m not quite sure why they are there, but it all adds to the cheeriness of the car, and that in itself is definitely a psychological benefit.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
Buy a new car with What Car?
Like the sound of the Jeep Avenger? If so, check out the latest Jeep Avenger deals available through our free New Car Deals service.
Our network of What Car? approved dealers use our Target Price discounts (the most our mystery shoppers think you should pay) as the basis for their savings.
Best hot hatches 2024 – the most fun, and the ones to avoid
A great hot hatch needs to combine driving fun with everyday usability. So, which models do it best – and which are best avoided?
Jeep Avenger long-term test
The Avenger is Jeep's first electric SUV, but can it tempt a new wave of buyers to consider the iconic American brand? We're living with one to find out