Jeep Avenger long-term test: report 2

My Jeep Avenger has an official range of 244 miles, but the readout on my digital dashboard – a guesstimate derived from several factors including temperature and how the car’s been driven beforehand – usually shows around 230 miles of range in mild weather and around 200 in colder weather.

However, according to our real-world testing, the Avenger is good for just 183 miles in warm weather, so the real-range figure in colder weather would be even less than that. So, for me, my easy 130-mile journey suddenly becomes a little touch and go in colder weather. Among the Avenger’s similarly priced rivals, many have bigger batteries and a longer official range. The Smart #1 has an official range of 273 miles, the equivalent Volvo EX30 275 miles, while the Tesla Model 3 offers 318 miles. I had a Smart #1 before this Avenger, and I must say I never suffered from range anxiety in it, whereas I find myself now eyeing up charging locations on my phone and making good use of the car’s Eco driving mode on those longer trips.

However, a bit of forward planning is perhaps worth it for the good feeling the Avenger exudes. I love the fun details dotted around it. There's a toy ladybird on the roof, for example, as well as a miniature Wilys Jeep grille on the Avenger's grille. There's also a compass in the centre of the front grille, as well as the image of a boy with a telescope on the windscreen. I mean, I'm not quite sure why they are there, but it all adds to the cheeriness of the car, and that in itself is definitely a psychological benefit.