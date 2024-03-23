Jeep Avenger long-term test: report 5

Of the 12 cars included for the winter running, only the Lexus RZ turned out to have a shorter real-world range. But then the Avenger had the smallest battery of all the cars present (50.8kWh), so it’s perhaps not surprising that it finished near the bottom. Until recently, the Avenger was available only in pure electric form, but there are now petrol and hybrid versions too. I had the chance to try the base 99bhp 1.2-litre petrol model recently and, once I’d remembered I couldn’t plug it in, I was very impressed.

True, it was initially a rather strange experience driving this car after spending so long in my electric Avenger – akin to meeting an old friend who’d had some work done: everything was sort of the same, but somehow oddly different. However, it has a lively engine that enhances the Avenger’s charms and, in the car I drove, a slick-shifting six-speed manual gearbox. In addition, its price of £23,600 undercuts my EV’s by around £16,000 and, the price of electricity now being what it is, you’d have to rack up a substantial mileage in my car to claw that money back.