Jeep Avenger long-term test: report 3

The car Jeep Avenger Summit Run by Mark Pearson, used cars editor Why it’s here To see if the trendy Avenger can successfully forge new ground for Jeep and to see how it stacks up against its many polished electric SUV competitors Needs to dispatch commuting, work and family life without any range anxiety issues and cope with a wide variety of everyday duties

14 February – The road to nowhere

It’s always instructive to see what others think of the cars I get to drive and to see if they like or dislike something I’ve chosen. So far, the Jeep Avenger has gotten the thumbs-up from nearly everyone who’s looked at it or travelled in it, which is good: they like its chunky exterior styling and they admire the cheeriness of the interior.

So do I. However, one morning recently my Avenger let me down. I hopped in and thumbed the starter button to be greeted by a blank infotainment screen and an equally blank driver display. A bonging noise alerted me to a red triangle warning sign on the dashboard, and an illuminated spanner symbol.