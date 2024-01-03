Smart #1 long-term test

Then there’s the boot. As has been reported, it’s not the biggest. It worked for me, just, in everyday use, with two (relatively) grown-up children, but it wouldn't have worked for family holidays or even weekend breaks. Families with younger children would certainly need to look elsewhere.

Lastly, I have to reveal that my #1 developed a fault in the infotainment system and lost all audio, which meant no radio, phone, parking sensors or even the indicator sound. Worse, because this was one of the first #1s in the country at the time, it was off the road for the better part of a month while my dealer investigated a fix. I am assured that the same wouldn’t happen to yours, though, should similar occur.

Did that experience put me off? Not at all. You see, I liked this Smart. It was individual, spacious and very likeable, one of the few small cars that shows that you don’t have to buy a big car to get a premium interior feel. On top of that, its range never caused me anxiety and its turn-of-speed was positively uplifting (the 0 to 60mph sprint took just 5.7sec in our hands).

Smart by name and smart by nature, then? Definitely. Just don't get carried away with its looks.

