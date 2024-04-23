New Smart #5 revealed as rugged electric SUV concept

This second screen may let the passenger access media, sat-nav and climate controls more easily, although a full list of features has not been announced.

The Concept #5 does look a little more familiar on the inside, although that’s mostly down to the flat-bottomed steering wheel. On the dashboard there are three screens: a new driver display, larger than the 9.2in screen in the #1 and #3, plus two OLED infotainment screens – one mounted centrally, the other in front of the front passenger seat.

Exact details of the #5’s battery have yet to be revealed, but Smart has suggested that it will be available with a ‘100kWh+’ unit which, it says, would allow for an official range of more than 341 miles. For comparison, the Kia EV6 can officially eke 328 miles from its 77.4kWh battery.

The #5 will likely be the first Smart model to use an 800-volt electrical system (rather than the more conventional 400-volt systems used in the #1 and #3), allowing for faster charging. According to Smart, this would mean a 10-80% charge of the #5’s battery – with a suitably powerful public charger – could take just 15 minutes. However, such chargers are few and far between, so it’s likely to take longer in the real world.

The production version of the Smart #5 is due to be announced during the second half of this year, so it’s unlikely that it’ll appear on UK roads before 2025. Pricing is expected to start from around £45,000, putting the #5 in line with electric SUVs such as the Kia EV6 and Tesla Model Y.

