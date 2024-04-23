LATEST DEALS:

Home
News
New Smart #5 revealed as rugged electric SUV concept
news

New Smart #5 revealed as rugged electric SUV concept

Smart Concept #5 previews electric family SUV with a tech-filled interior and off-road credentials...

Smart Concept #5 front left
Author Avatar
by
Alasdair Rodden
Updated23 April 2024

On sale 2025 | Price from £45,000 (est)

As you grow up, you don’t just get bigger, you also learn new things. Similarly, Smart may have started out making diminutive city cars, but the Smart #5 electric SUV is set to be both the brand’s largest and most technologically advanced model to date.

Previewed in concept form, the #5's design is a departure from that of the smaller Smart #1 and Smart #3. While those cars feature curves and contours aplenty, the Concept #5 is rather more boxy.

Smart Concept #5 rear right

What’s more, unlike its road-focused siblings, it’s been bestowed with all manner of off-roading accessories. These include an LED light bar, underfloor skid plates, a winch, knobbly off-road tyres and a folding rear step to provide access to its chunky roof rack.

It’s unlikely that the final production car will offer many of these features, but serious off-roading abilities would land the electric #5 effectively in a class of one. That is, unless you can afford the upcoming ultra-premium, ultra-pricey Range Rover Electric.

The Concept #5 does look a little more familiar on the inside, although that’s mostly down to the flat-bottomed steering wheel. On the dashboard there are three screens: a new driver display, larger than the 9.2in screen in the #1 and #3, plus two OLED infotainment screens – one mounted centrally, the other in front of the front passenger seat.

This second screen may let the passenger access media, sat-nav and climate controls more easily, although a full list of features has not been announced.

Smart Concept #5 interior dashboard

Exact details of the #5’s battery have yet to be revealed, but Smart has suggested that it will be available with a ‘100kWh+’ unit which, it says, would allow for an official range of more than 341 miles. For comparison, the Kia EV6 can officially eke 328 miles from its 77.4kWh battery.

The #5 will likely be the first Smart model to use an 800-volt electrical system (rather than the more conventional 400-volt systems used in the #1 and #3), allowing for faster charging. According to Smart, this would mean a 10-80% charge of the #5’s battery – with a suitably powerful public charger – could take just 15 minutes. However, such chargers are few and far between, so it’s likely to take longer in the real world.

The production version of the Smart #5 is due to be announced during the second half of this year, so it’s unlikely that it’ll appear on UK roads before 2025. Pricing is expected to start from around £45,000, putting the #5 in line with electric SUVs such as the Kia EV6 and Tesla Model Y.

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here

Read more: Best electric SUVs >>

Electric car news and featuresIndustry news
Top 10s >
Best ofBest estate cars

Best estate cars 2024 – the top choices for luggage capacity

An estate car needs to be practical, but the best models are also comfortable, well equipped and affordable to run. Here we reveal our top 10 buys – and the estates to steer clear of

Long term tests >
Feature2023 Lexus RZ long-term hello

Lexus RZ long-term review

How does Lexus's four-wheel-drive electric SUV cut it as a commuter car and a countryside companion alike? We're finding out

New car group tests >
FeatureNew Honda e:Ny1 vs used Volvo XC40 Recharge

New Honda e:Ny1 vs used Volvo XC40 Recharge

For the eco-conscious family, an electric SUV can be an enticing prospect, but should they splash out on a new e:Ny1 or go for a used, similarly priced XC40 Recharge?

News and advice
Smart #1 side view
Feature

New Smart #1 vs used Tesla Model Y: costs

Smart #1 interior
Feature

New Smart #1 vs used Tesla Model Y: interiors

Smart #1 rear cornering
Feature

Smart #1 long-term test: report 5

Smart #3 Premium, white, review
First drive

2024 Smart #3 electric car review

Video review: Smart #1 Brabus and MG 4 XPower
Feature

WATCH: Smart #1 Brabus vs MG 4 XPower drag race

Smart #1 rear three-quarters
Feature

Smart #1 long-term test: report 4

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSO